Michael Bisping believes extreme weight cut played a part in Alex Pereira’s knockout loss to Israel Adesanya

By Susan Cox - April 17, 2023
Michael Bisping believes an extreme weight cut played a part in Alex Pereira’s knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

Former UFC middleweight champion Pereira (7-2 MMA) announced that he would be moving up to 205 pounds after suffering a loss and in the process losing his belt to Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) by knockout at UFC 287, which took place earlier this month.

Although many fans and Bisping himself would like to see a trilogy match between Pereira and Adesanya, Bisping can understand why ‘Poatan’ has made the decision to move to light heavyweight.

Michael Bisping, spoke about Pereira on his YouTube channel, saying:

“You’ve got to think that Alex Pereira at 205 will be even better than what he was at 185. Those hard weight cuts and look at the size of Pereira. That was a tough weight cut every time he did it.”

Continuing, Bisping said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“They drain you, they sap you, they affect your stamina, they affect your recovery, they affect the training camp because you can’t eat carbohydrates, and you can’t recover from one session to the next. You get tired as the fights go on and more importantly, they affect your ability to take a punch.”

Concluding the 44-year-old commentator said:

“All of that would be eradicated at 205. He will be a bigger, better, stronger, more stamina, fitter, higher output, and could take a better shot. And he better be able to take a better shot at 205 because they do hit harder.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s comments concerning Pereira and his move to 205? Who would you like to see the 35-year-old fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

