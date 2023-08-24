Darren Till weighs in on the so called “Dana White privilege” being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Darren Till is weighing in on the so called ‘Dana White privilege’ being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

It was just this past Saturday, at UFC 292 that saw Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) defeat Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via way of TKO to become the newly crowned bantamweight champion.

O’Malley, at 28, has only 1 loss in his professional career, which came back in August of 2020 when Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) defeated him by TKO at UFC 252.

The popularity ‘Suga’ has obtained during his tenure has come under scrutiny by many, believing he’s being given the ‘Dana White privilege’.

Darren Till says, not so fast, as he believes O’Malley’s success has more to do with his own efforts than any sort of privilege incurred from the UFC.

Taking to ‘X‘, Darren Till explained:

Everyone upset about this so called Dana white privilege. You either bring the numbers in or don’t. Guess what’s gonna happen when you do? The UFC gonna push you more. It’s business it’s not friendship. So keep crying all you little lick ass trolls and lick ass fighters. Bums the… — D (@darrentill2) August 21, 2023

Darren Till, 30, does know a thing or two about fighting for the UFC. Prior to being released by the promotion earlier this year, after 8 years, ‘The Gorilla’ had both successes and failures in the cage. Prior to his departure, Till had lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the cage.

Darren Till indeed did have big wins over Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA), Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA), and Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) during his career with the UFC.

Do you agree with Till that O’Malley, while maybe getting the push from the UFC, is where he is because he works for it.

