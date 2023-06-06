What’s next for Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France after UFC Vegas 74?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 74, top-15 flyweights headlined the card as Amir Albazi took on Kai Kara-France.

Albazi entered the fight as a perfect 4-0 in the UFC but hadn’t fought a ranked opponent within the promotion. He was actually scheduled numerous times prior to Saturday night, but those opponents pulled out due to injuries.

Kai Kara-France, meanwhile, was coming off a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title last July at UFC 277.

Ultimately, it was Albazi who won a controversial split decision to pick up the biggest win of his professional career. Now, after UFC Vegas 74, here is what I think should be next for both Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France.