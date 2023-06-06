Jake Paul releases promo video, poster for Nate Diaz boxing match: “I get to silence the street bully”

Jake Paul has released the poster and trailer for his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Monday marks exactly two months out from Paul vs. Diaz which goes down on DAZN pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated bout. Paul has been vocal about him wanting to box Diaz and he now gets the chance and plans to KO the Stockton native and end any talk of Diaz going back to the UFC for his trilogy with Conor McGregor.

In 2 months I get to silence the street bully. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. Fuck your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/dqiFMDVshI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 5, 2023

“In 2 months I get to silence the street bully. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. Fuck your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz,” Paul tweeted with the release of the fight poster.

Along with the fight poster being released, Most Valuable Promotions released the promo video for the boxing match between Paul and Diaz.

This fight has been brewing for a long time. Both men respect each other for their in ring/cage accomplishments, but despise each other outside of. This is MVP. This is Real Fight. This is War! #PaulDiaz Ready For War – SAT AUG 5, live on DAZN globally from Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/oTFvWtac2M — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 5, 2023

Throughout the promo video, it shows Jake Paul trying to secure the boxing match and Nate Diaz attacking the brash YouTuber entourage at a boxing event.

Jake Paul enters his boxing match against Nate Diaz coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury. With that, Paul says this fight against Diaz on August 5 is do-or-die for his career.

“100 percent, I’m filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, (and) drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove, two chips on each shoulder and it’s do-or-die for me, truly this fight is do-or-die, I have to leave it all on the line,” Paul said at the press conference. “I think that is the same as Nate Diaz, he’s leaving the UFC on a win, he wants to come into this game, make a bunch of money, knock out the YouTuber kid, and then go back to finish his legacy off. That is why this is such an amazing fight. I just lost and if he beats me, then where does that leave me? It’s two people who can’t lose, who don’t want to lose, who never back down and keep on fighting. That is why this is war, and I’m ready for war.”

Prior to the loss to Fury, Paul has beaten the likes of Anderson, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.