Jake Paul releases promo video, poster for Nate Diaz boxing match: “I get to silence the street bully”

By Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

Jake Paul has released the poster and trailer for his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Monday marks exactly two months out from Paul vs. Diaz which goes down on DAZN pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated bout. Paul has been vocal about him wanting to box Diaz and he now gets the chance and plans to KO the Stockton native and end any talk of Diaz going back to the UFC for his trilogy with Conor McGregor.

“In 2 months I get to silence the street bully. Nate Diaz your time is about to be up. Fuck your trilogy plans. #PaulDiaz,” Paul tweeted with the release of the fight poster.

Along with the fight poster being released, Most Valuable Promotions released the promo video for the boxing match between Paul and Diaz.

RELATED: Jake Paul hires new head coach ahead of Nate Diaz fight.

Throughout the promo video, it shows Jake Paul trying to secure the boxing match and Nate Diaz attacking the brash YouTuber entourage at a boxing event.

Jake Paul enters his boxing match against Nate Diaz coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury. With that, Paul says this fight against Diaz on August 5 is do-or-die for his career.

“100 percent, I’m filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, (and) drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove, two chips on each shoulder and it’s do-or-die for me, truly this fight is do-or-die, I have to leave it all on the line,” Paul said at the press conference. “I think that is the same as Nate Diaz, he’s leaving the UFC on a win, he wants to come into this game, make a bunch of money, knock out the YouTuber kid, and then go back to finish his legacy off. That is why this is such an amazing fight. I just lost and if he beats me, then where does that leave me? It’s two people who can’t lose, who don’t want to lose, who never back down and keep on fighting. That is why this is war, and I’m ready for war.”

Prior to the loss to Fury, Paul has beaten the likes of Anderson, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Former champion Andre Ward reveals plans to train Nate Diaz for boxing debut against Jake Paul: "Respect what he's done for Stockton"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023
Greg Hardy
Greg Hardy

WATCH | Greg Hardy gets knocked out in boxing match

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2023

Greg Hardy was knocked out in his boxing match on Friday night.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren
Jake Paul

Ben Askren offers a prediction for 'actually not bad' Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 2, 2023

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren didn’t actually expect Jake Paul to be good at boxing.

Logan Paul

Jake Paul explains how Nate Diaz "played" his brother Logan in negotiations for boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

According to Jake Paul, Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz was never in the works.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren
Jake Paul

Randy Couture hopes the PFL doesn't "protect" Jake Paul when he eventually makes his MMA debut

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Randy Couture is hoping that when Jake Paul does compete in MMA it won’t just be a walkover fight for him.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023
Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry wants to be the backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Mike Perry has a suggestion for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in case of emergency.

Jake Paul, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals DM's that 'Little D*ckhead' Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s been getting a lot of DM’s from Jake Paul lately.

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz takes aim at "p***y" Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov avoided a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Eddie Hearn
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: "He gets stopped"

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Eddie Hearn has weighed in and dropped his official prediction for the Summer showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.