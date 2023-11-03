Billy Joe Saunders weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “It wasn’t a robbery”

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Billy Joe Saunders has given his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou result.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision

Last weekend, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou battled it out in a huge boxing superfight in Saudi Arabia. While Fury was able to get the decision win, many felt as if Ngannou had done enough to get his hand raised. Either way, ‘The Predator’ put in a great showing, whereas ‘The Gypsy King’ fell way short of the mark.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER TYSON FURY DEFEATS FRANCIS NGANNOU BY SPLIT DECISION

As you can imagine, Fury has made no excuses for his performance, and neither has his team. In the eyes of his close friend Billy Joe Saunders, though, it wasn’t a “robbery” – as many fans and pundits have been suggesting.

Saunders discusses Fury/Ngannou

“It wasn’t a robbery, it was very close. It could’ve gone either way and obviously Tyson got the nod. He’s the champion,” Saunders said. “But, it wasn’t really Tyson whatsoever. From the word go, I knew he was going to have a tough night because I know Tyson inside out.

“Normally you see him standing up tall, getting behind that jab, using his feints,” Saunders continued. “If someone said to me, ‘You’re fighting someone from the UFC in the boxing ring,’ I would probably take my eye off the ball a little bit, maybe not go through the fine details… If Tyson was a fraction of himself, Ngannou wouldn’t lay a glove on him. But I’ve seen Tyson in sparring, I’ve seen the way he acts in sparring when he’s fighting certain people. To me, it was like he wasn’t switched on.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Billy Joe Saunders? Would you be interested in seeing a rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Billy Joe Saunders Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

