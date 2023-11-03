Billy Joe Saunders weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “It wasn’t a robbery”

Billy Joe Saunders has given his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou result.

Last weekend, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou battled it out in a huge boxing superfight in Saudi Arabia. While Fury was able to get the decision win, many felt as if Ngannou had done enough to get his hand raised. Either way, ‘The Predator’ put in a great showing, whereas ‘The Gypsy King’ fell way short of the mark.

As you can imagine, Fury has made no excuses for his performance, and neither has his team. In the eyes of his close friend Billy Joe Saunders, though, it wasn’t a “robbery” – as many fans and pundits have been suggesting.