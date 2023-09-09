Junior dos Santos defeats Fabricio Werdum (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA results, including the heavyweight rematch between Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos.

Werdum (24-9-1 MMA) and Dos Santos (21-10 MMA) originally collided at UFC 90 in October of 2008, with ‘JDS’ emerging victorious by way of first-round TKO in a fight that served as his promotional debut.

Now, almost fifteen full years later, the pair are set to square off again, this time under Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA’ fight banner.

Junior dos Santos will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a five-fight losing skid. The former UFC heavyweight champion has lost all five of his most recent fights by TKO, suffering those defeats to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Ciryl Gane and most recently Yorgan De Castro.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Werdum last competed while under the PFL banner in May of 2021, where his bout with Renan Ferreira was ultimately ruled a no-contest. Prior to that controversial fight, ‘Vai Cavalo’ was coming off a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson under the UFC banner in July of 2020.

Round one of this heavyweight rematch begins and Junior dos Santos lands a hard low kick that sends Werdum to the canvas. ‘Vai Cavalo’ gets up and answers with one of his own. Fabricio Werdum with a takedown attempt but he was way too far out. JDS with a nice counter right. He circles and looks to find an opening. Leg kicks by both men. Another nice low kick by Junor dos Santos. Better takedown attempt by Werdum, gets a single… trips JDS down, he’s right back up. Werdum tries to get the back, but dos Santos gets to fence and stops him from doing so. A big right hand from JDS and Werdum is down and cut. JDS jumps into his guard, but the round quickly comes to an end.

The right hand that sat down Werdum 👊🏼 #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/zQG2CJrgYZ — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 9, 2023

Round two and Fabricio Werdum whiffs on a series of different kicks. He blitzes forward and gets in a right hand. A good jab in return from Junior dos Santos. Not much action at the moment. Werdum lands a nice right that backs JDS up. He challenges Werdum to come forward, who does so by shooting a takedown. Dos Santos defends and we go to round three

Round three begins and JDS appears to be fading. Not much in terms of offensive production. He paws with the jab. A nice jab gets through and bloodies up the other eye of Werdum. Fabricio shoots in on a takedown attempt but JDS stuffs it. He circles and lands a good 1-2 before the horn.

Official Gamebred FC 5 Results: Junior dos Santos def. Fabricio Werdum by split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

