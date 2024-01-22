Julianna Pena takes aim at Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva over their UFC 297 “snoozefest”

By Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

Julianna Pena was not a fan of the UFC 297 vacant women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington UFC 297

Pennington and Bueno Silva were fighting for the vacant title after Amanda Nunes retired back in June and relinquished the belt. Heading into the fight, Bueno Silva was the betting favorite, but it was Pennington who won a clear-cut decision to become the new bantamweight champion.

However, the fight was not the most exciting, and speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday, Julianna Pena blasted both Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva for the ‘snoozefest’ they put on.

“I mean literally I think I saw a photo of ‘Sheetara’ (Bueno Silva) and she’s literally laying on her back with both her hands up like this (behind her head). Are you tanning or are you fighting? This isn’t Miami, what are you doing? It was a snoozefest, I was not impressed. Not impressed with their performance, as my friend Georges St-Pierre likes to say,” Pena said.

When asked if she thought the fight would be more exciting, Julianna Pena says she was hopeful it would be more exciting but figured it would be boring.

“I mean, I thought it was going to be a bit better, I think it was unfortunate that both girls had each other dead to rights and still couldn’t finish each other, so that was pretty annoying. Otherwise, I would say, no I warned you guys,” Pena added.

Although Julianna Pena was disappointed with the fight, she will get her chance to fight Raquel Pennington next time out. All signs point to the former champ getting a title shot against Pennington, and Pena believes it will happen in June or July. If that ends up being the next fight, Pena is adamant their fight will be more exciting and is confident she could even finish ‘Rocky’.

Julianna Pena (11-5) hasn’t fought since July of last year when she suffered a decision loss to Amanda Nunes to lose her title. Before that, she scored a stunning submission win over Nunes to become the bantamweight champion. Pena is currently 7-3 in the UFC and also has wins over Cat Zingano, Jessica Eye, and Sara McMann among others.

