Dricus Du Plessis sends messages to Alex Pereira and Drake following title win at UFC 297: “I dare you”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis sent messages to both Alex Pereira and Drake following his UFC 297 title win.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card from Toronto, Du Plessis scored a split-decision win over Sean Strickland to become the new 185lbs champion.

Following Du Plessis becoming the new middleweight champion, former 185lbs champ and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira said he may go back down to his old weight class to try and reclaim the title. Pereira, of course, was in Strickland’s corner and the two have trained together ever since they fought in July of 2022.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Alex Pereira teasing a move back down to 185 pounds to challenge for his middleweight title, shuts down Ian Garry disrespect after #UFC297. 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/lEaVZmySWp — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 22, 2024

“@alexpoatanpereira I dare you.. Would be an honour sharing the cage with you,” Du Plessis put on his Instagram story after Pereira wrote, “maybe one last rodeo at middleweight”.

Although Alex Pereira and Dricus Du Plessis seem to have an interest in one another, it seems unlikely that fight will happen next. The Brazilian will likely defend his 205lbs title first, while Du Plessis seems to have his eyes set on Israel Adesanya, so those fights need to happen before the two potentially face each other.

Dricus Du Plessis didn’t stop there, as he also sent a message to Drake for betting on Sean Strickland.

Before UFC 297, Drake revealed he bet $700,000 on Strickland, and due to many thinking whoever Drake bets on or cheers for loses, the South African was glad to see the rapper didn’t bet on him.

O snap almost forgot, Thanks @drake — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) January 22, 2024

“O snap almost forgot, Thanks @drake,” Du Plessis wrote.

As of right now, Drake hasn’t commented on Strickland losing and whether or not he even will remains to be seen. But Du Plessis was quick to thank him for losing $700,000 by betting against him.

Since winning the title, Dricus Du Plessis has been firing back at his doubters and critics and Pereira and Drake are in his crosshairs.

With the win at UFC 297, Du Plessis improved to 21-2 as a pro and is now 7-0 in the UFC. To earn the title shot against Strickland at UFC 297, Du Plessis scored a TKO win over Robert Whittaker, which was an upset. He also holds notable wins over Derek Brunson, Darren Till, and Brad Tavares.