Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie
In the main event of UFC Singapore, a battle of top-10 featherweights goes down as Max Holloway takes on Korean Zombie. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a gigantic -1000 favorite while Chan Sung Jung is a +560 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. To no surprise, the pros expect Holloway to run through Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Singapore.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie:
Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is a fight I love, I will be watching and I will go with Holloway. He is a beast and always puts on a show.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Man, credit for Korean Zombie to call out Max Holloway. I still think Max is still in his prime, and it’s Korean Zombie’s retirement fight so he will be motivated but I can’t see him beating Max.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC