Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is a fight I love, I will be watching and I will go with Holloway. He is a beast and always puts on a show.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Man, credit for Korean Zombie to call out Max Holloway. I still think Max is still in his prime, and it’s Korean Zombie’s retirement fight so he will be motivated but I can’t see him beating Max.