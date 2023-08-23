Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

By Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a battle of top-10 featherweights goes down as Max Holloway takes on Korean Zombie. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a gigantic -1000 favorite while Chan Sung Jung is a +560 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the fight. To no surprise, the pros expect Holloway to run through Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Singapore.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is a fight I love, I will be watching and I will go with Holloway. He is a beast and always puts on a show.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Man, credit for Korean Zombie to call out Max Holloway. I still think Max is still in his prime, and it’s Korean Zombie’s retirement fight so he will be motivated but I can’t see him beating Max.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC

Related

Julianna Pena

Julianna Peña rips Mayra Bueno Silva following failed drug test announcement: “Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023
Merab-Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili says he has “markgoddardphobia” following latest stoppage in the main event of UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has once again gone after referee Marc Goddard following his stoppage in the main event of UFC 292.

Michael Page
Michael Page

Michael Page wants to take the Michael Chandler route if he signs with the UFC: “I don’t see it in any other way”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Michael Page has said he wants to go down the Michael Chandler route if he winds up signing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC Rankings
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has “a lot of holes” to expose: “I have the best footwork and movement”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Cody Garbrandt believes he could expose a lot of holes in the game of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292
UFC

Sean O'Malley responds to critics who claim his UFC 292 TKO win over Aljamain Sterling was an early stoppage

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to people who think his UFC 292 TKO win over Aljamain Sterling was stopped too early.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals the only time he was rocked in a fight: "I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now?"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023
John Fury
KSI

WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to return to bantamweight for Sean O'Malley rematch: "Rematch 2024"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be back for Sean O’Malley.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.

Parker Porter
UFC

Parker Porter looking for redemption against Junior Tafa at UFC Singapore: "I see some holes in his wrestling ability"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Parker Porter is looking to get some redemption for his KO loss to Justin Tafa back in February.