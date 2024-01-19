Sean Strickland states his condition for accepting a fight with undeserving Khamzat Chimaev: “Make the stack of money bigger”

By Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Back at UFC 293, Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight championship. This weekend, at UFC 297, he’ll make his return to the Octagon in order to defend his belt against Dricus du Plessis.

While there’s still a long way to go before UFC 300, many are already talking about the kind of fights that could be put on that card. In terms of fighters that are already booked, it feels like UFC 297 is the last PPV where fighters could realistically make a quick turnaround in time for April 13.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev says he will “one hundred percent” be fighting the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: “They should be afraid”

One idea has been for the winner of Strickland/du Plessis to defend the strap against Khamzat Chimaev. During his media scrum, Sean spoke candidly about that idea.

Strickland’s Chimaev price

“It’s kind of hard man, I’d prefer somebody new,” Strickland said. “Chimaev- I mean, rankings f***ing matter dude, like who is – has Chimaev ever fought an 85er? But who is he – I mean he had not fought a ranker 85er then he fought – he took Usman off the couch for a week, like, come on dude, like, stop f***ing with UFC, go back to being a real f***ing sporting event, go back to f***ing rankings, I don’t give a f**k, again, I don’t give a f**k who it is, make the stack of money bigger, I’ll fight you, you know?”

Quotes via MMA News

Get ready, fight fans, because there’s a lot riding on tomorrow night’s main event.

Do you think there’s a chance we will see Sean Strickland take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 300? Who would be your favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White rules out the returns of three former superstars for UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses the idea that he’s making too quick of a turnaround at UFC 298: “I’m not doing this just to get my head right”

Jeffrey Walter - January 18, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t believe he’s making too quick of a turnaround with his upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Jimmy Flick
UFC

Jimmy Flick claims he's the reason Malcolm Gordon is in the UFC ahead of UFC 297 fight: "It's not going 15 minutes"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jimmy Flick knows his UFC job is on the line this Saturday night in Toronto.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland responds after Israel Adesanya picks Dricus Du Plessis to win at UFC 297: "Shut your f*****g mouth"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has responded to Israel Adesanya picking Dricus Du Plessis to beat him at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland
UFC

WATCH | Wild fan rushes the stage to meet Sean Strickland at UFC 297 press conference

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

The UFC 297 press conference between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis got wild earlier today.

Daniel Cormier reveals mind-boggling figure Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down for UFC return

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones fires back after being dubbed a “bad employee” by longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

The long-running feud between UFC champion Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will never die.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White unbothered by ongoing UFC antitrust trial: "It has nothing to do with me"

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC executive Dana White isn’t worried at all about the company’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reflects on his individual growth: “10 years ago, I was an asshole”

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jon Jones has taken time to reflect on his past self.

Dana White and Saudi Arabia
UFC

Dana White shuts down rumors that UFC Saudi Arabia was postponed because the lineup wasn't good enough: "That's all bullshit"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Dana White has shut down rumors that UFC Saudi Arabia was postponed because the lineup wasn’t good enough.