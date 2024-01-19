Sean Strickland states his condition for accepting a fight with undeserving Khamzat Chimaev: “Make the stack of money bigger”
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.
Back at UFC 293, Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight championship. This weekend, at UFC 297, he’ll make his return to the Octagon in order to defend his belt against Dricus du Plessis.
While there’s still a long way to go before UFC 300, many are already talking about the kind of fights that could be put on that card. In terms of fighters that are already booked, it feels like UFC 297 is the last PPV where fighters could realistically make a quick turnaround in time for April 13.
One idea has been for the winner of Strickland/du Plessis to defend the strap against Khamzat Chimaev. During his media scrum, Sean spoke candidly about that idea.
Strickland’s Chimaev price
“It’s kind of hard man, I’d prefer somebody new,” Strickland said. “Chimaev- I mean, rankings f***ing matter dude, like who is – has Chimaev ever fought an 85er? But who is he – I mean he had not fought a ranker 85er then he fought – he took Usman off the couch for a week, like, come on dude, like, stop f***ing with UFC, go back to being a real f***ing sporting event, go back to f***ing rankings, I don’t give a f**k, again, I don’t give a f**k who it is, make the stack of money bigger, I’ll fight you, you know?”
Get ready, fight fans, because there’s a lot riding on tomorrow night’s main event.
