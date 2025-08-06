Joshua Pacio celebrates compatriot’s milestone: “She’s a World Champion now, a female World Champion at that”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2025

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio couldn’t hide his pride watching Denice Zamboanga make history for the Philippines. The ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion witnessed his compatriot’s journey through injuries and setbacks before she capturDenice Zamboangaed the nation’s first female MMA World Title.

Joshua Pacio

Pacio challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old seeks two-division supremacy while Zamboanga makes her first atomweight title defense on the same card.

Zamboanga’s path to gold tested her resolve repeatedly. Unfortunate injuries derailed momentum while postponed title bouts forced extended waits for opportunities that seemed cursed. The 28-year-old endured circumstances beyond her control with remarkable patience.

Her breakthrough finally arrived in January when she dominated Alyona Rassohyna to capture interim atomweight gold. Stamp Fairtex’s subsequent title relinquishment elevated Zamboanga to undisputed status, cementing her place in Philippine MMA history.

Pacio understood the significance immediately. Zamboanga’s achievement broke down barriers in a male-dominated sport while inspiring future generations of Filipino female fighters to pursue their dreams.

The Lions Nation MMA representative sees broader implications beyond individual accomplishment. Philippine MMA lacks female representation at elite levels, making Zamboanga’s success particularly meaningful for the sport’s growth.

“I was really happy when she got promoted to undisputed World Champion because it was a long time coming. God’s timing is always perfect. She’s a World Champion now, a female World Champion at that. Guys aren’t the only ones capable of it, of course. Female Filipino fighters can also win gold in ONE Championship,” Pacio said.

“Honestly, that’s what we lack here in the Philippines. We don’t have a lot of female fighters. So, I’m really happy because there’s now a female MMA World Champion in ONE Championship. It’s a big motivation to other female athletes who are looking to capture a ONE World Title.”

Joshua Pacio Predicts Resurgence Of Filipino ONE World Champions

Current success reminds Joshua Pacio of the Philippines’ championship peak in 2018 when five fighters held ONE World Titles simultaneously. He and Denice Zamboanga represent the current torch-bearers but expects that number to grow again.

Rising stars like Jayson Miralpez and Marwin Quirante show championship potential through their ONE Friday Fights performances. Former teammate Jhanlo Mark Sangiao also impressed with his recent submission victory.

Pacio believes the next generation possesses skills that surpass his own development at similar ages.

“In 2018, we had four or five World Champions. Now, we have two. After three to four years, I wonder what will happen. I hope it doesn’t end, I hope the Philippines continues to produce World Champions in MMA,” he said.

“If they continue to develop, Jayson Miralpez and Marwin Quirante have the potential. When I was 19 to 23 years old, I wasn’t as good as them. So, if they just continue to work, they’ll reach a new level.”

