Joshua Pacio celebrates compatriot’s milestone: “She’s a World Champion now, a female World Champion at that”

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio couldn’t hide his pride watching Denice Zamboanga make history for the Philippines. The ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion witnessed his compatriot’s journey through injuries and setbacks before she capturDenice Zamboangaed the nation’s first female MMA World Title.

Pacio challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old seeks two-division supremacy while Zamboanga makes her first atomweight title defense on the same card.

Zamboanga’s path to gold tested her resolve repeatedly. Unfortunate injuries derailed momentum while postponed title bouts forced extended waits for opportunities that seemed cursed. The 28-year-old endured circumstances beyond her control with remarkable patience.

Her breakthrough finally arrived in January when she dominated Alyona Rassohyna to capture interim atomweight gold. Stamp Fairtex’s subsequent title relinquishment elevated Zamboanga to undisputed status, cementing her place in Philippine MMA history.

Pacio understood the significance immediately. Zamboanga’s achievement broke down barriers in a male-dominated sport while inspiring future generations of Filipino female fighters to pursue their dreams.

The Lions Nation MMA representative sees broader implications beyond individual accomplishment. Philippine MMA lacks female representation at elite levels, making Zamboanga’s success particularly meaningful for the sport’s growth.

“I was really happy when she got promoted to undisputed World Champion because it was a long time coming. God’s timing is always perfect. She’s a World Champion now, a female World Champion at that. Guys aren’t the only ones capable of it, of course. Female Filipino fighters can also win gold in ONE Championship,” Pacio said.

“Honestly, that’s what we lack here in the Philippines. We don’t have a lot of female fighters. So, I’m really happy because there’s now a female MMA World Champion in ONE Championship. It’s a big motivation to other female athletes who are looking to capture a ONE World Title.”