Denice Zamboanga promises fans showdown with Stamp Fairtex will be worth the wait
Newly minted ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga insists she’s destined to battle former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.
Their previous bouts have seen injuries, cancellations, and other unforeseen circumstances occur.
The duo were set to collide at ONE 168 last year until a knee injury forced Stamp to withdraw. ONE Championship’s matchmakers then rebooked the contest for this August’s ONE 173 event. But Stamp’s rehabilitation suffered a setback.
That saw Zamboanga graduate from interim titleholder to World Champion. But she refuses to give up hope on the matchup. It is arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA. And “The Menace” believes patience will be rewarded.
“I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time,” she said.
“The wait will be worth it, and maybe the people’s anticipation will only make it bigger. Hopefully, our fans will stay patient and continue supporting both of us.”
Denice Zamboanga envisions World Title clash with Ayaka Miura in near future
Reigning women’s atomweight MMA titleholder Denice Zamboanga is ready to prove she’s a fighting champ. Moreover, she wants to do so by taking on the division’s biggest current threat.
In scouting the port, “The Menace” believes #2-ranked contender Ayaka Miura should get the first shot at her crown.
The Japanese submission specialist currently rides a four-fight winning streak. In addition, three of those victories have come via first-round submission.
“Zombie” cemented her position this past February at ONE 171. She breezed past Ritu Phogat with a first-round kneebar.
But Zamboanga refuses to shy away from that threat. She’s prepared for the challenge. When you sit on the throne, you must take on all comers. And Zamboanga is willing to do just that.
“So far, the most active and I feel most deserving is Ayaka Miura,” she said.
“We know what she’s gonna do every fight, yet she’s been able to finish most of her opponents. She’s a dangerous challenger, to be honest.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Denice Zamboanga ONE Championship