Denice Zamboanga promises fans showdown with Stamp Fairtex will be worth the wait

Newly minted ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga insists she’s destined to battle former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Their previous bouts have seen injuries, cancellations, and other unforeseen circumstances occur.

The duo were set to collide at ONE 168 last year until a knee injury forced Stamp to withdraw. ONE Championship’s matchmakers then rebooked the contest for this August’s ONE 173 event. But Stamp’s rehabilitation suffered a setback.

That saw Zamboanga graduate from interim titleholder to World Champion. But she refuses to give up hope on the matchup. It is arguably the biggest fight in women’s MMA. And “The Menace” believes patience will be rewarded.

“I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time,” she said.

“The wait will be worth it, and maybe the people’s anticipation will only make it bigger. Hopefully, our fans will stay patient and continue supporting both of us.”