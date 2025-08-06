Belal Muhammad says Din Thomas is “way off” on Khamzat Chimaev stance

Belal Muhammad disagrees with Din Thomas for suggesting Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion could be a ‘disaster’ due to his inactivity.

Later this month, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. While many believe he’s more than capable of getting the job done, others have questioned whether or not his cardio will hold up. In addition to that, some wonder whether Khamzat will be able to succeed as champion given his notable inactivity in recent years.

One man who made comments like that is none other than Din Thomas, who suggested that Chimaev being champion has the potential to be a disaster for the promotion.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad weighed in on the matter and gave his own thoughts on what a Chimaev championship reign could mean for the UFC.