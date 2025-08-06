Belal Muhammad says Din Thomas is “way off” on Khamzat Chimaev stance

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Belal Muhammad disagrees with Din Thomas for suggesting Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion could be a ‘disaster’ due to his inactivity.

Khamzat Chimaev

Later this month, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. While many believe he’s more than capable of getting the job done, others have questioned whether or not his cardio will hold up. In addition to that, some wonder whether Khamzat will be able to succeed as champion given his notable inactivity in recent years.

One man who made comments like that is none other than Din Thomas, who suggested that Chimaev being champion has the potential to be a disaster for the promotion.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad weighed in on the matter and gave his own thoughts on what a Chimaev championship reign could mean for the UFC.

Muhammad disagrees with Thomas over Chimaev

“I don’t know what the fudge Din Thomas is talking about, he’s way off on this one,” Muhammad began.

“I think it’ll be one of the biggest things for the UFC if Chimaev wins the belt. I think he’ll probably be one of the biggest stars and superstars the UFC has…he already has that invincible aura about him.

“The aura is only going to get bigger especially if he goes out there and dominates Dricus, who is on a hot streak.”

“I think he can go out there and finish him dominantly, or even like Khabib said, just strike with him,” Muhammad explained.

“I think he can outstrike him. I think he’ll make it look easy if he keeps it on the feet. Yeah, Dricus has a chin, he has cardio, he has an awkward style, he has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Belal Muhammad Khamzat Chimaev UFC

