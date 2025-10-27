Joshua Pacio believes “timing will be key” against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio pursues Philippine history against an opponent whose career trajectory mirrors his own. The 29-year-old recognizes similarities in Yuya Wakamatsu’s journey from early setbacks to championship glory through persistent improvement.

Pacio challenges Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The Lions Nation MMA representative seeks to become the Philippines’ first two-division MMA champion after cementing strawweight supremacy with his February trilogy victory over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171.

Wakamatsu’s transformation captured Pacio’s attention throughout the Japanese fighter’s developmental arc. Early losses against Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes revealed raw talent lacking complete skill sets. But “Little Piranha” rebuilt himself into a dangerous finisher who shocked observers with his first-round TKO of Moraes at ONE 172 in March.

Pacio watched that evolution closely, recognizing parallel paths between champions who refused accepting defeat as final verdict. Both fighters analyzed weaknesses, corrected technical gaps, and returned stronger from setbacks that would’ve ended lesser careers. Their similar trajectories created mutual respect that disappears once the circle door closes.

“I witnessed Yuya’s development as an athlete, from when he first started in ONE up to now. He’s a champion for a reason. He’s very well-rounded,” he said.

“I see myself in him. We have similar career trajectories. He’s had losses before, then he went back to the drawing board. He reviewed his weaknesses and got back up. He’s always learning from his mistakes.”

Joshua Pacio believes championship experience provides decisive edge

Championship rounds represent uncharted territory for Yuya Wakamatsu despite his devastating knockout power. The Japanese champion earned his crown through explosive first-round finish that prevented five-round warfare. Joshua Pacio recognizes that inexperience as exploitable advantage based on years surviving deep-water battles at strawweight.

Pacio thrived through five-round wars since 2018, developing energy management systems that sustained peak performance. He learned pushing through fatigue while outlasting opponents who fade when survival becomes paramount. That accumulated wisdom provides confidence against an opponent untested beyond three rounds.

Wakamatsu’s striking presents obvious danger that demands respect. The calculated finisher carries concussive knockout potential making standup exchanges treacherous propositions. But Pacio’s wushu background provides striking foundation while his grappling offers pathways toward neutralizing “Little Piranha’s” most dangerous weapons through tactical diversity.

“I’ve been fighting five-round fights since 2018. Wakamatsu has yet to compete in championship rounds. That’s my biggest advantage if this fight reaches the championship rounds,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say that he would fade, but I believe my experience allows me to sustain my energy levels in long fights. The fight will always start on the feet. But if I get the opportunity to take him down, I’ll take it. We’re really planning to mix things up. I understand he’s a really strong striker. Timing will be key for this one.”