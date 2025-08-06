“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane relates to Rodtang: “Our stories are quite similar, just in different countries”

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane found an unlikely kindred spirit in Thailand’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The towering Senegalese wrestler and compact Thai striker discovered shared experiences that transcend size differences and fighting disciplines.

Kane defends his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in a rematch against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old seeks his first successful title defense in a rematch against the man he dethroned at ONE 169.

His and Rodtang’s friendship developed naturally through repeated appearances on the same cards. Both fighters achieved milestone victories at ONE 169, creating mutual respect for each other’s journey from poverty to championship gold.

Kane recognized something familiar in Rodtang’s relentless fighting style and humble background. Two small-village kids who refused to accept their circumstances, channeling desperation into dedication that eventually lifted their entire families from hardship.

The Senegalese sensation sees himself reflected in Rodtang’s approach to competition. Both men attack with reckless abandon, prioritizing entertainment value. Neither fighter has ever produced a boring performance throughout their respective careers.

“Rodtang and I were on many of the same cards, and we both come from the same background, growing up with nothing. We grew up in poverty, and we both dedicated our lives to sports and living for our family,” Kane said.

“So it’s like, I provide everything for my mom the same way Rodtang does. And I think our stories are quite similar, just in different countries. We both come from adversity to become champions, and we both won milestone fights when we were on the same cards together.”