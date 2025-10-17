Joshua Pacio embraces flyweight move: “I’ve gotten physically stronger”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025
Joshua Pacio

Weight class transitions demand strategic adaptation. Joshua Pacio discovered maintaining speed while adding strength requires meticulous preparation.

Pacio challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion seeks to become the Philippines’ first-ever two-division MMA World Champion against the newly crowned Japanese titleholder.

Pacio stands as arguably the greatest strawweight in ONE Championship history. Multiple title reigns proved his dominance, culminating in his second-round TKO victory over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 this past February.

The opportunity to chase legacy-building glory at flyweight proved impossible to overlook. The Baguio City native accepted ONE’s challenge despite his primary goal remaining his strawweight title.

The Lions Nation MMA representative thrives in his new weight class. His body no longer endures the calorie restrictions that defined strawweight camps. Proper nutrition fuels training while unlocking previously untapped performance levels.

Pacio worked closely with Condition Nutrition’s Peter Miller to ensure healthy adaptation. The transition emphasized building raw power without sacrificing explosive speed that remains his most dangerous weapon.

“My main goal was to defend my strawweight title, but I’ll always grab opportunities that ONE Championship gives me. They gave me a chance to fight for the flyweight belt, so here we are,” he said.

“For this fight, I’m actually quite thrilled. I don’t have to cut weight that much. At strawweight, I had to restrict my calories. Now, I’m quite surprised by the amount I’m able to eat.”

Joshua Pacio feels reborn at higher weight

Physical transformation extends beyond measurements for Joshua Pacio. His body rebounds from brutal training sessions faster than ever, creating advantages throughout championship preparation.

The Filipino star feels rejuvenated competing at his natural walking weight. Energy levels remain consistent throughout fight week rather than declining as fatigue accumulated during strawweight camps. Increased nutrients accelerate recovery.

Pacio’s strength program focused on building explosive power for flyweight demands. His team understood matching opponent strength proved essential while maintaining speed advantages despite added muscle.

“I didn’t exactly bulk up too much, but I can assure you I’ve gotten physically stronger to be ready for this weight class,” he said.

“I really feel extra powerful in this weight class. I feel it in training, too, particularly with my recovery. During my training camps at strawweight, usually fatigue sets in near the end of the week. But right now, I have the same energy levels I had from the start.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joshua Pacio ONE Championship

Related

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane predicts Yuki Yoza-Superlek bantamweight kickboxing fight at ONE 173:

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025
Willie Van Rooyen
ONE Championship

Undefeated Willie van Rooyen signs with ONE Championship, faces Avazbek Kholmirzaev at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2025

South African MMA sensation Willie van Rooyen brings his perfect record into ONE Championship’s global spotlight. The undefeated fighter faces his toughest challenge immediately against a dangerous Uzbek finisher.

Oumar Kane
ONE Championship

ONE Championship reveals historic 16-bout card featuring seven ONE World Title fights at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025

Tokyo transforms into martial arts central command when ONE Championship delivers one of its most ambitious events. Seven world title fights headline a 16-bout spectacle spanning multiple combat disciplines.

Tengnueng Fairtex
ONE Championship

Tengnueng Fairtex "ready to attack in every way" in ONE Friday Fights 129 main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025

Weight class adjustments fuel Tengnueng Fairtex’s confidence heading into his most dangerous assignment. The Thai veteran believes dropping pounds unlocked the speed and power necessary to overcome youth and aggression.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: "It's a father-and-son thing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Fatherhood transformed Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s world beyond recognition. The Thai superstar discovered a new kind of battle built on patience rather than power.

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza targets Superlek's mental fortitude: "I want to break that strong spirit"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: "It was truly an honor"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia faces Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty meets modern innovation when generations collide in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcelo Garcia continues his inspirational comeback journey against an Australian who built his reputation by toppling giants.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane details story behind One Piece fascination: "The character just fits me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 10, 2025

Pop culture bleeds into combat sports when fighters discover characters that mirror their souls. Nabil Anane found his reflection in Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied pirate whose boundless ambition matches the young champion’s hunger for glory.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship in kickboxing clash against Shinji Suzuki

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025

Retirement rarely sticks when legends discover the fire still burns. Liam Harrison proved that truth when he stepped back into competition after laying his gloves down at ONE 168, and now he’s ready for another comeback.