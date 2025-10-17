Joshua Pacio embraces flyweight move: “I’ve gotten physically stronger”

Weight class transitions demand strategic adaptation. Joshua Pacio discovered maintaining speed while adding strength requires meticulous preparation.

Pacio challenges Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion seeks to become the Philippines’ first-ever two-division MMA World Champion against the newly crowned Japanese titleholder.

Pacio stands as arguably the greatest strawweight in ONE Championship history. Multiple title reigns proved his dominance, culminating in his second-round TKO victory over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 this past February.

The opportunity to chase legacy-building glory at flyweight proved impossible to overlook. The Baguio City native accepted ONE’s challenge despite his primary goal remaining his strawweight title.

The Lions Nation MMA representative thrives in his new weight class. His body no longer endures the calorie restrictions that defined strawweight camps. Proper nutrition fuels training while unlocking previously untapped performance levels.

Pacio worked closely with Condition Nutrition’s Peter Miller to ensure healthy adaptation. The transition emphasized building raw power without sacrificing explosive speed that remains his most dangerous weapon.

“My main goal was to defend my strawweight title, but I’ll always grab opportunities that ONE Championship gives me. They gave me a chance to fight for the flyweight belt, so here we are,” he said.

“For this fight, I’m actually quite thrilled. I don’t have to cut weight that much. At strawweight, I had to restrict my calories. Now, I’m quite surprised by the amount I’m able to eat.”

Joshua Pacio feels reborn at higher weight

Physical transformation extends beyond measurements for Joshua Pacio. His body rebounds from brutal training sessions faster than ever, creating advantages throughout championship preparation.

The Filipino star feels rejuvenated competing at his natural walking weight. Energy levels remain consistent throughout fight week rather than declining as fatigue accumulated during strawweight camps. Increased nutrients accelerate recovery.

Pacio’s strength program focused on building explosive power for flyweight demands. His team understood matching opponent strength proved essential while maintaining speed advantages despite added muscle.

“I didn’t exactly bulk up too much, but I can assure you I’ve gotten physically stronger to be ready for this weight class,” he said.

“I really feel extra powerful in this weight class. I feel it in training, too, particularly with my recovery. During my training camps at strawweight, usually fatigue sets in near the end of the week. But right now, I have the same energy levels I had from the start.”