Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

“The Passion” has long been considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in ONE Championship. But as time goes by for any competitor, weight cutting becomes increasingly challenging.

The same can be said for the 29-year-old. He believes his natural weight sits closer to flyweight. He’s always made the strawweight limit healthily, and he wants to continue that practice for as long as possible.

But once that begins to wane, he won’t hesitate in moving to the flyweight MMA realm.

“After one or two years, if I have a hard time with weight, I think I’ll go up to flyweight because we can’t compromise my performance just to make weight,” Pacio said.

“I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m the only one who can go down to strawweight fully hydrated. I’m still happy fighting in this weight class. I feel strong, I feel light. If I can still operate at the highest level here at strawweight, then I’ll stay.”

