Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future
ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.
“The Passion” has long been considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in ONE Championship. But as time goes by for any competitor, weight cutting becomes increasingly challenging.
The same can be said for the 29-year-old. He believes his natural weight sits closer to flyweight. He’s always made the strawweight limit healthily, and he wants to continue that practice for as long as possible.
But once that begins to wane, he won’t hesitate in moving to the flyweight MMA realm.
“After one or two years, if I have a hard time with weight, I think I’ll go up to flyweight because we can’t compromise my performance just to make weight,” Pacio said.
“I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m the only one who can go down to strawweight fully hydrated. I’m still happy fighting in this weight class. I feel strong, I feel light. If I can still operate at the highest level here at strawweight, then I’ll stay.”
Joshua Pacio open to mixed-rules matchups with Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella
Reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has never turned down a challenge. And he’s revealed he’s open to making the most of ONE Championship’s multiple combat sports.
Given his wushu fighting background, the Team Lakay warrior has shown interest in facing striking specialists in mixed-rules outings. Similar to the iconic clash between former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson at ONE X in March 2022.
Should that idea come to fruition, “The Passion” seeks a showdown with two-division ONE Strawweight World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Another option is interim strawweight kickboxing titleholder Jonathan Di Bella. And he believes it would be an intriguing test of his abilities.
“MMA or mixed rules? Why not. Those two fights are great. I want to try that also,” Pacio said.
“If we can do the first round kickboxing, then move to grappling, then round three MMA, I think that’s a really fun fight. If ONE gives that opportunity, we’ll grab that.”