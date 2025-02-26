Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio’s “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. 

Manny Pacquiao

Following the momentous unification win over Jarred Brooks last Thursday, February 20, Pacquiao publicly congratulated Pacio. 

The 29-year-old’s resilience and determination to unify the weight bracket’s gold impressed the eight-time Boxing World Champion, who knows what it’s like to carry the Filipino flag with lofty expectations. He now feels confident that Pacio will continue to march strongly into the next era.  

“Congratulations, Joshua Pacio! You have proven that Filipino warriors are built for greatness,” he said. 

“Your hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit were on full display as you reclaimed the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. The entire Philippines is proud of you and I have no doubt that is just the beginning of an even greater legacy. Keep inspiring the next generation of Filipino fighters!”

Joshua Pacio feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders

Entering ONE 171: Qatar, ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio had more than enough motivation to win, whether his compatriot Manny Pacquiao was watching or not.

In his bid to unify the gold, he also wanted to silence his doubters in emphatic fashion. Many fans wrote him off in the trilogy, believing Jarred Brooks’ overall arsenal was better than his. 

But Pacio endured everything Brooks threw his way. And in gaining the second-round TKO win, “The Passion” believes he’s removed all doubt about his World Title reign.  

It’s just a release for me because there are a lot of people talking behind me, doubting me, (saying) you can’t do it,” the Lions Nation MMA product said.  

“At the end of the day, I’m just very focused on winning and training. I’ve been through a lot because of the injuries, but it’s just a relief. There’s so much joy and happiness.” 

