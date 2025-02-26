Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio’s “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

Following the momentous unification win over Jarred Brooks last Thursday, February 20, Pacquiao publicly congratulated Pacio.

The 29-year-old’s resilience and determination to unify the weight bracket’s gold impressed the eight-time Boxing World Champion, who knows what it’s like to carry the Filipino flag with lofty expectations. He now feels confident that Pacio will continue to march strongly into the next era.

“Congratulations, Joshua Pacio! You have proven that Filipino warriors are built for greatness,” he said.

“Your hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit were on full display as you reclaimed the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. The entire Philippines is proud of you and I have no doubt that is just the beginning of an even greater legacy. Keep inspiring the next generation of Filipino fighters!”