Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171
ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio wants to stay at the top of the mountain for as long as possible. To do so, “The Passion” has taken inspiration from former flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.
Pacio defends his crown against interim titleholder Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar, on Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena.
As a decorated striker in the art of wushu, Pacio has utilized that skill set to reach the peak of the strawweight MMA division on several occasions throughout his career.
However, one aspect of his game that’s often been criticized is his wrestling acumen. That cost him the belt at ONE 164 in December 2022 against Brooks. But in 2025, Pacio believes he’s made significant improvements to turn the tables on his American adversary.
“I want to show I have answers, that I’m not just gonna rely on my takedown defense to stop him, but I can battle him on the ground, even on my back,” Pacio said.
“I want to show that he’s not just the one who’s a threat in wrestling. Maybe I’ll take him down, as well. Like DJ. That ‘Mighty Mouse’ mentality.”
Joshua Pacio predicts “explosive” third encounter with Jarred Brooks at ONE 171
Reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio and interim titleholder Jarred Brooks have been at each other’s necks for over two years. And with the trilogy just days away, the third collision between the two looks to be bigger than ever.
Given the repertoire possessed by the duo, the Filipino standout believes the World Title bout is too close to call. Despite that, “The Passion” knows neither man is willing to take a step back, making for an intense decider in Doha.
“I can’t predict this fight. I don’t like predicting,” he said.
“But this will be explosive. No one’s gonna back down. I won’t, and I don’t expect him to.”
