Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”

Thomson questions Johnson’s theory

“There are holes in people’s games in MMA because there’s so many different types of martial arts,” Thomson said. “And [Johnson] is correct in that area. But where I’m gonna try to pick this apart a little – and I love DJ, and I understand what he’s trying to say.

Using Brock [Lesnar] and using Alex [Pereira] as an example – and I’m gonna use him as an example as well – you just picked the three weakest weight classes in the whole sport.”

“Heavyweights, 205 pounders and 125 pounders are the weakest weight class. There’s not a lot of them out there that are good. That are good and well-rounded.

“DJ, that’s why he is so damn good. That’s why he’s such a freak, is ‘cause he’s so good everywhere. He’s good on the feet, he’s got good wrestling, he’s extremely dynamic and fast. His fight IQ is f***ing probably the best in the game we’ve ever seen. He is a brilliant fighter. Nobody else is on his level, and there’s not a lot of them at 125.”

Quotes via MMA News

