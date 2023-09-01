Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”
Bellator commentator and former fighter Josh Thomson has questioned Demetrious Johnson’s claim that it’s easier to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing.
Mixed martial arts fans all know and love Demetrious Johnson. He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of the sport, and he’s one of the finest fighters to ever compete in the UFC. While he may be in ONE Championship now, he’s still a top competitor and likely will be for a while to come if he decides to postpone retirement.
Recently, ‘Mighty Mouse’ suggested that it was easier to become a world champion in MMA when compared to boxing. In response, the aforementioned Josh Thomson had the following to say.
Thomson questions Johnson’s theory
“There are holes in people’s games in MMA because there’s so many different types of martial arts,” Thomson said. “And [Johnson] is correct in that area. But where I’m gonna try to pick this apart a little – and I love DJ, and I understand what he’s trying to say.
Using Brock [Lesnar] and using Alex [Pereira] as an example – and I’m gonna use him as an example as well – you just picked the three weakest weight classes in the whole sport.”
“Heavyweights, 205 pounders and 125 pounders are the weakest weight class. There’s not a lot of them out there that are good. That are good and well-rounded.
“DJ, that’s why he is so damn good. That’s why he’s such a freak, is ‘cause he’s so good everywhere. He’s good on the feet, he’s got good wrestling, he’s extremely dynamic and fast. His fight IQ is f***ing probably the best in the game we’ve ever seen. He is a brilliant fighter. Nobody else is on his level, and there’s not a lot of them at 125.”
