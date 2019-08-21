VIDEO | Henry Cejudo responds to ‘Waldo’ in latest Twitter attack

Not long ago, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo hinted at an imminent weight class change. Contrary to his previous comments, however, he’s not floating a move to lightweight. Instead, he wants to drop to bantamweight and challenge the reigning champion Henry Cejudo for gold in that division.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo told Brazilian website Combate (via MMAFighting). “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

It did not take long for Henry Cejudo, who also owns the UFC flyweight title, to respond to this callout from Jose Aldo. He did so in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

This is a PSA message brought to you by Triple C. “Where’s Waldo?” @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/exf2OlGGiY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 21, 2019

“I think it’s crazy, these last couple months, that we’ve had legends — so-called legends — like Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar and Jose ‘Waldo’ coming down to my weight division,” Cejudo said. “As a matter of fact, Jose Waldo, the self proclaimed ‘King of Rio,’ let me tell you who ‘Triple C’ is. Olympic champ, flyweight champ, and now bantamweight champion of the world. I’m the king of the world. You can do me a favor, and you can bend the knee too. One last thing: your movie sucks.”

As you might remember, Waldo is what Max Holloway called Jose Aldo when he was attempting to track him down for a featherweight title fight. So Henry Cejudo can’t take credit for that one.

Does a bantamweight title super fight between the two-division champ Henry Cejudo and the MMA legend Jose Aldo interest you?

