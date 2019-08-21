Michael Chiesa calls for Brock Lesnar vs. Gabi Garcia fight amid Cejudo-Shevchenko talk

Henry Cejudo raised eyebrows last week when he challenged women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko to an “inter-gender” bout. UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa is stepping it up a notch by calling for a Brock Lesnar vs Gabi Garcia matchup.

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her flyweight title at UFC Uruguay when she went five rounds against Liz Carmouche. She beat Carmouche to a unanimous decision victory, avenging her loss from their first fight in 2010. After the fight, Cejudo took the limelight back by challenging Shevchenko to the first inter-gender fight.

“The Bullet” accepted the challenge — though clearly in jest. The pair have gone back and forth on social media, however, the likelihood of the UFC agreeing to an inter-gender fight seems very low.

Last night, the former Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesa also called the matchup unrealistic. Instead, he suggested another inter-gender match up that would be interesting to watch.

View his post, which was clearly tongue-in-cheek, here:

Let’s stop talking about Henry Cejudo vs Valentina Shevchenko, it’s just not realistic at all. If there’s going to be an intergender fight, it’s going to be Brock Lesnar vs Gabi Garcia — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 20, 2019

Brock Lesnar is the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and decorated pro wrestler. He has been teasing a return to the Octagon against Jon Jones.

Gabi Garcia is a mixed martial artist who’s muscle mass gives Brock Lesnar a run for his money. She is a BJJ black belt and world champion from Brazil. She has appeared as a guest coach for Wanderlei Silva on The Ultimate Fighter, and competed in the Rizin Fighting Federation but has not competed in the UFC.

What do you think of this suggestion from Michael Chiesa?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.