REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

By Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Jose Aldo will reportedly meet Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal later this year.

Jose Aldo

Earlier this month, Dana White announced plans to return to Canada in May. Returning to Montreal for the first time since UFC 186 in April 2015, a welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the event. The co-main event will see the return of women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against the rising Manon Fiorot.

Now, the card has received a big bump in the form of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. ‘Junior’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his controversial split-decision defeat to Mario Bautista last October. Just a few months removed from that loss, the former UFC champion will return to the cage against Aiemann Zahabi.

Quietly, the 37-year-old Canadian has become one of the hottest fighters at 145 pounds. Aiemann Zahabi will enter UFC 315 riding a five-fight winning streak, last scoring a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz in November. Now, the rising featherweight contender is set for the biggest fight of his career agianst Jose Aldo.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS RETIREMENT FIGHT IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER IN NEW ORLEANS: “IT WOULD BE INCREDIBLE”

As of now, the bout hasn’t been offically announced by the UFC. However, Aiemann Zahabi was asked about fighting Jose Aldo in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier today. There, the Canadian confirmed the bout with the Brazilian was being targeted for May, stating that he planned to retire the former champion.

“[Jose Aldo] is past his prime, I think a little bit.” Aiemann Zahabi stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “I don’t mean that by age because we’re very similar in age. But, the difference is he’s got a lot of miles on him, a lot of championship rounds and a lot of hard fought fights. I have a lot less damage on my nody throughout my career.”

He continued, “I haven’t fought as often as him, but he’s still dangerous, he’s still super dangerous. I’m hoping to send him into retirement, in the respectful way possible. I’m not talking trash to the guy. But, I think it’s a good launching pad for me.”

What do you make of this UFC 315 fight announcement? Who do you got? Jose Aldo or Aiemann Zahabi?

Jose Aldo UFC

