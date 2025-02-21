Belal Muhammad reacts to Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315

By Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Belal Muhammad has given his reaction to being booked against Jack Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad

UFC CEO Dana White dropped a slew of fight announcements this week. One of the more surprising matchups he revealed was a UFC Welterweight Championship fight between titleholder Muhammad and Maddalena. The title bout made more sense when Shavkat Rakhmonov hopped on social media to say that he’s dealing with an injury.

Now that the battle with Maddalena has been made official for UFC 315 on May 10, Muhammad has shared some thoughts.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES KEY WELTERWEIGHT FIGHTS INCLUDING BELAL MUHAMMAD TITLE DEFENSE

Belal Muhammad Thinks He Outclasses JDM

During a recent edition of “Remember The Show,” Belal Muhammad discussed his first attempt at a successful title defense against Jack Della Maddalena.

“If I’m being honest with you, I’m better everywhere,” Muhammad said. “People are gonna say, ‘Oh, he got hands, he got hands,’ but I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking and I just went against the best striker in the UFC in Leon Edwards.”

Muhammad also believes that Maddalena’s biggest strength won’t guarantee success in their fight.

“When I have a guy that’s basic in Jack, who’s just boxing, right? He has really good hands, he has good power, but he breaks a lot of these guys down because he’s hasn’t fought anybody like me. His biggest weakness is his experience. He’s never been in a big fight like that.”

Muhammad mentioned having to work his way to UFC gold fighting the likes of Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady, who was unbeaten prior to their UFC 280 clash back in 2022. Maddalena’s most recent bout was a third-round finish over Burns. He took a split decision over Kevin Holland in the fight prior.

Muhammad was initially set to put his gold on the line against Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310. Muhammad suffered a foot infection and Rakhmonov ended up defeating Ian Machado Garry in a competitive fight. If Muhammad gets past Maddalena, then one would think the next move is to give Rakhmonov a crack at the 170-pound gold once he is healthy.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

