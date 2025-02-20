Dana White announces key welterweight fights including Belal Muhammad title defense

UFC CEO Dana White has made two key welterweight fights official, including Belal Muhammad’s first title defense.

On Instagram Live on Wednesday, White announced that Jack Della Maddalena has been pulled from his UFC London main event fight against Leon Edwards. Della Maddalena will now headline UFC 315 in Montreal against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. White revealed that Shavkat Rakhmonov is dealing with an injury and will likely face the winner of Muhammad-Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) is coming off a decision win over Edwards to win the welterweight title. He’s currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak and has notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson among others.

Della Maddalena (17-2) is coming off a KO win over Gilbert Burns back in March. He’s currently 7-0 in the UFC and also has wins over Kevin Holland, Randy Brown, and Danny Roberts. UFC 315 will be his first five-round fight in the UFC as he takes on Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.

Dana White also announced the co-main event of UFC 315 sees Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot. The card also sees Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight bout.

Burns is coming off a decision loss to Brady and has lost three fights in a row. Morales, meanwhile, is 17-0 and coming off a knockout win over Neil Magny.