Dana White announces key welterweight fights including Belal Muhammad title defense

By Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has made two key welterweight fights official, including Belal Muhammad’s first title defense.

Belal Muhammad

On Instagram Live on Wednesday, White announced that Jack Della Maddalena has been pulled from his UFC London main event fight against Leon Edwards. Della Maddalena will now headline UFC 315 in Montreal against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. White revealed that Shavkat Rakhmonov is dealing with an injury and will likely face the winner of Muhammad-Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) is coming off a decision win over Edwards to win the welterweight title. He’s currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak and has notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson among others.

Della Maddalena (17-2) is coming off a KO win over Gilbert Burns back in March. He’s currently 7-0 in the UFC and also has wins over Kevin Holland, Randy Brown, and Danny Roberts. UFC 315 will be his first five-round fight in the UFC as he takes on Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.

Dana White also announced the co-main event of UFC 315 sees Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot. The card also sees Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight bout.

Burns is coming off a decision loss to Brady and has lost three fights in a row. Morales, meanwhile, is 17-0 and coming off a knockout win over Neil Magny.

UFC London gets a new main event

With Jack Della Maddalena now fighting Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title, Dana White announced Leon Edwards will now take on Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London. The event will take place on March 22.

Edwards (22-4 and one NC) lost his welterweight title last time out with a decision loss to Muhammad. Edwards defended his belt twice with decision wins over Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Brady (17-1) is coming off a decision win over Burns in his first main event spot. He’s currently riding a three-fight winning streak and his lone career loss was by TKO to Belal Muhammad.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White announces stacked UFC 314 card including featherweight title fight

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025
Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pro fighters make their picks for Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC Seattle, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo takes on Song Yadong. Heading into the fight, Cejudo is a +220 underdog while the eighth-ranked bantamweight is a -295 favorite on FanDuel.

Rob Font
UFC

Rob Font reveals Raul Rosas Jr. was originally targeted to replace Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

Rob Font went through a couple of opponents after Dominick Cruz withdrew from their UFC Seattle fight.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith opens up on retirement fight against Zhang Mingyang: "I was very shocked with the matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

Anthony Smith was just as shocked as everyone else to learn his final UFC opponent.

Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Caio Borralho calls for title eliminator against Nassourdine Imavov next: "Running to the title"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho wants a fight with Nassourdine Imavov next.

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: "They called me"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev fight cements his legacy even though he isn't a "boogeyman" anymore

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev is the boogeyman people think he is.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick
Eric Nicksick

Caio Borralho reacts to Sean Strickland being at odds with coach Eric Nicksick

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Caio Borralho has weighed in on the Sean Strickland situation with his coach Eric Nicksick.

UFC glove touch
Stephen Thompson

Popular UFC fighter says he will never compete in bare knuckle boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

When it comes to fighting under bare knuckle rules, you can count one UFC veteran out.

Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Michael Bisping has an interesting prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight.