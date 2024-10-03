Jose Aldo sees path to gold once more ahead of UFC 307 clash with Mario Bautista

Jose Aldo Sees Path to Another UFC Title Run

Jose Aldo didn’t decide to stick with pro MMA competition to be anyone’s stepping stone. He has plans on winning a UFC title again, this time in the bantamweight division. Speaking to reporters recently, Aldo said there’s a fire in him that still burns (via MMAJunkie).

“I train so much, you don’t understand,” Aldo told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “Every single up-and-comer, all the new kids there, they look at me like, ‘This dude has accomplished everything. He’s done everything and he’s still giving his all, training like crazy.’ It is. It is another fighter that’s ignited. There’s a flame that’s burning brighter than before. That’s what it takes to be a champion.”

Aldo isn’t thinking about Bautista’s ascend going into their UFC 307 clash. He’s simply focused on capturing gold once more.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Mario coming up, if it’s a champion, if it’s somebody on top of the rankings, it doesn’t matter,” Aldo said. “It’s another step toward the one thing I want. It’s a title shot.”

