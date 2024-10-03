Jose Aldo sees path to gold once more ahead of UFC 307 clash with Mario Bautista

By Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo wants another run with UFC gold.

Jose Aldo

Aldo, who is already a Hall of Famer, will be stepping back inside the Octagon this Saturday. He’ll share the Octagon with the surging Mario Bautista, who is on a six-fight winning streak. It’s a familiar scenario for Aldo, who was matched up against Jonathan Martinez in his last outing.

Martinez had also won six straight going into the bout with Aldo. The Brazilian legend wasn’t interested in what the narrative was supposed to be, as he defeated Martinez via unanimous decision.

RELATED: MARIO BAUTISTA PLANS TO BRING THE FIGHT TO JOSE ALDO AT UFC 307: “I’M GOING TO MAKE HIM FIGHT”

Jose Aldo Sees Path to Another UFC Title Run

Jose Aldo didn’t decide to stick with pro MMA competition to be anyone’s stepping stone. He has plans on winning a UFC title again, this time in the bantamweight division. Speaking to reporters recently, Aldo said there’s a fire in him that still burns (via MMAJunkie).

“I train so much, you don’t understand,” Aldo told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “Every single up-and-comer, all the new kids there, they look at me like, ‘This dude has accomplished everything. He’s done everything and he’s still giving his all, training like crazy.’ It is. It is another fighter that’s ignited. There’s a flame that’s burning brighter than before. That’s what it takes to be a champion.”

Aldo isn’t thinking about Bautista’s ascend going into their UFC 307 clash. He’s simply focused on capturing gold once more.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Mario coming up, if it’s a champion, if it’s somebody on top of the rankings, it doesn’t matter,” Aldo said. “It’s another step toward the one thing I want. It’s a title shot.”

It’ll be a stacked fight card this weekend and BJPenn.com has you covered. Join us for live results and video highlights on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

