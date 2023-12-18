Jorge Masvidal reacts to Colby Covington‘s loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

By Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Colby Covington’s UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

‘Chaos’ ended a nearly two-year hiatus over the weekend, facing Leon Edwards. The bout was the first since a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022. Nonetheless, the build to the fight was intense and heated, as Colby Covington publicly mocked the welterweight champion’s deceased father. As a result, many fighters blasted the former interim champion.

However, Colby Covington was dominated in his return at UFC 292. ‘Rocky’ excelled in the striking, and even scored multiple takedowns in the bout. At the conclusion of five rounds of action, the British welterweight retained his title, much to the dismay of Donald Trump and others.

Although, it’s safe to say that Jorge Masvidal was a big fan of the UFC 296 main event. On Instagram earlier today, ‘Gamebred’ reacted to Colby Covington’s loss to Leon Edwards. There, he stated that his former friend was trying to blame the defeat on Donald Trump.

In case some aren’t aware, Colby Covington attributed his loss to Donald Trump-hating judges on Saturday night. That has seemingly gotten on Jorge Masvidal’s nerves. Although, it’s likely that he would’ve mocked his rival regardless of his comments post-fight.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Colby Covington's UFC 296 loss

Image from: @Gamebredfighter on Instagram

Jorge Masvidal slams Colby Covington following loss to Leon Edwards

This bitch say he stands with Trump but blames him for worst fight in title history,” Jorge Masvidal wrote on Instagram stories earlier today, mocking Colby Covington’s UFC 296 loss.

Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Colby Covington come as no surprise. The two were famously teammates and close friends for years. However, they later feuded, after ‘Chaos’ allegedly failed to pay one of his striking coaches. As a result, he later was kicked out of American Top Team, and found a new home.

Furthermore, the two fought at UFC 272 last March. That bout saw Colby Covington dominate, save for a brief Jorge Masvidal knockdown in round four. However, the two later met weeks later, in a Miami steakhouse. There, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly sucker punched and assaulted the former interim champion.

The former interim champion later brought charges against Jorge Masvidal. However, the latter’s court case was settled last month, with the former title challenge receiving zero jail time. Following the battle in the courtroom, he stated that he would see Colby Covington again, and their feud wasn’t yet over.

Based on his social media comments following UFC 296, it’s safe to say that’s true. As of now, Colby Covington is yet to schedule a return to the cage. However, he did show interest in a future bout with Stephen Thompson following his loss on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal announced his intentions to compete in a boxing match in early 2024.

What do you make of these comments from Jorge Masvidal? What did you make of Colby Covington’s loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296? Did you feel that he blamed Donald Trump in his post-fight interview?

