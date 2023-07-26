Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Four years ago, Jorge Masvidal became a superstar. While his wins over Darren Till and Nate Diaz were notable, it was his vicious knockout of Ben Askren that really put him on the map. Just five seconds into their highly anticipated grudge match, ‘Gamebred’ was able to knock Askren out cold with a nasty knee to the head.

The rest, as they say, is history. Both men are now retired and were seemingly happy with their decision, until they began going back and forth at one another over social media.

This led to Ben Askren calling for a rematch – in mixed martial arts, not boxing. In response, Masvidal posted the following image on Instagram.