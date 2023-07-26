Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

By Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen

Four years ago, Jorge Masvidal became a superstar. While his wins over Darren Till and Nate Diaz were notable, it was his vicious knockout of Ben Askren that really put him on the map. Just five seconds into their highly anticipated grudge match, ‘Gamebred’ was able to knock Askren out cold with a nasty knee to the head.

RELATED: BEN ASKREN SHARES DIRECT MESSAGES WITH DANA WHITE REGARDING A POTENTIAL UFC REMATCH WITH JORGE MASVIDAL

The rest, as they say, is history. Both men are now retired and were seemingly happy with their decision, until they began going back and forth at one another over social media.

This led to Ben Askren calling for a rematch – in mixed martial arts, not boxing. In response, Masvidal posted the following image on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)

Masvidal hits back

“This guy still alive? [laughing face]”.

Jorge Masvidal is easily one of the most dynamic strikers in UFC history. However, following an unremarkable end to his time in the promotion, the expectation was that he’d enter boxing if he opted to compete again. Askren, meanwhile, has always been known as a wrestler. Which is probably what led to him being knocked out so brutally.

It doesn’t seem as if this is high on Dana White’s priority list. In equal measure, if it does take place, you can bet that fans would be invested in the build-up to their collision.

Would you be interested in seeing a rematch between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal? Is this something you believe the UFC would actually do? Who would you favor to come out on top as the winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ben Askren Jorge Masvidal UFC

