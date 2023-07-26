Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make
UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.
For many years now, Jon Anik has served as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s one of the best commentators in combat sports, and perhaps the best of all time. In addition to that, he isn’t afraid to peel back the curtain every now and then for fans around the world.
It’s no secret that the light heavyweight is an uncertain division right now. With the last two champions vacating the belt due to injury, nobody really knows what’s next for the belt.
RELATED: JAMAHAL HILL VACATES UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AFTER RUPTURING HIS ACHILLES DURING BASKETBALL GAME WITH DANIEL CORMIER
As per Jon Anik, the UFC was incredibly keen on booking a major title showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, the two men who surrendered the strap.
Anik reflects on Hill vs Prochazka
“I feel like Jamahal’s gonna be out a long time, an Achilles rehab is pretty substantial and that’s why they went in this direction,” Anik said. “He said the UFC is gonna take care of him in his YouTube video – I don’t know exactly what that means, surgery or otherwise, financially or otherwise. It’s just crazy man, these guys are so talented. Procházka [vs.] Jamahal Hill was like a dream fight of Mick Maynard and the UFC, and just really too bad.”
Quotes via MMA News
It’s not hard to imagine Anik being right on the money here. Prochazka vs Hill made all the sense in the world, and hopefully still will one day. At the same time, you have to wonder what the next step is.
Would you be interested in seeing this match-up? Who will be the light heavyweight champion by the end of 2023?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka Jon Anik UFC