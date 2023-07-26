Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

By Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island

For many years now, Jon Anik has served as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s one of the best commentators in combat sports, and perhaps the best of all time. In addition to that, he isn’t afraid to peel back the curtain every now and then for fans around the world.

It’s no secret that the light heavyweight is an uncertain division right now. With the last two champions vacating the belt due to injury, nobody really knows what’s next for the belt.

RELATED: JAMAHAL HILL VACATES UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AFTER RUPTURING HIS ACHILLES DURING BASKETBALL GAME WITH DANIEL CORMIER

As per Jon Anik, the UFC was incredibly keen on booking a major title showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, the two men who surrendered the strap.

Anik reflects on Hill vs Prochazka

“I feel like Jamahal’s gonna be out a long time, an Achilles rehab is pretty substantial and that’s why they went in this direction,” Anik said. “He said the UFC is gonna take care of him in his YouTube video – I don’t know exactly what that means, surgery or otherwise, financially or otherwise. It’s just crazy man, these guys are so talented. Procházka [vs.] Jamahal Hill was like a dream fight of Mick Maynard and the UFC, and just really too bad.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s not hard to imagine Anik being right on the money here. Prochazka vs Hill made all the sense in the world, and hopefully still will one day. At the same time, you have to wonder what the next step is.

Would you be interested in seeing this match-up? Who will be the light heavyweight champion by the end of 2023?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka Jon Anik UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen

Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023
Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to "test" his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.

Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why Jan Blachowicz is "the perfect opponent" for his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Alex Pereira believes Jan Blachowicz is the perfect opponent for him to make his light heavyweight debut against.

Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa takes aim at "dead man walking" Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294 fight: "I’m going to destroy him"

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Paulo Costa expects to beat Khamzat Chimaev with relative ease.

Keith Lee and Sean Strickland
UFC

Keith Lee slams Sean Strickland after racism accusation: "Standing up for what's true"

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Keith Lee continues.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump weighs in on the fued between his UFC supporters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal: “I don't love it”

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023
Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque cleared for return against Rafael dos Anjos after 2022 brain hemorrhage

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque had to undergo additional testing to face Rafael dos Anjos in August.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington slams “coward ref” for costing him his first fight with Kamaru Usman: “Of course the guy’s gonna rig it”

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

Almost four years on from his UFC 245 loss to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington still blames Marc Goddard.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz names the toughest opponent he’s ever fought in MMA: “It was my hardest fight”

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz has named his toughest opponent to date.

Sean Strickland
Robert Whittaker

Sean Strickland slams Robert Whittaker for his UFC 290 loss to Dricus Du Plessis: “He is a one-tricky f**king pony”

Susan Cox - July 25, 2023

Sean Strickland is slamming former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for his UFC 290 loss to Dricus Du Plessis.