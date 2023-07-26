Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

For many years now, Jon Anik has served as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s one of the best commentators in combat sports, and perhaps the best of all time. In addition to that, he isn’t afraid to peel back the curtain every now and then for fans around the world.

It’s no secret that the light heavyweight is an uncertain division right now. With the last two champions vacating the belt due to injury, nobody really knows what’s next for the belt.

As per Jon Anik, the UFC was incredibly keen on booking a major title showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, the two men who surrendered the strap.