Jorge Masvidal claims he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Jorge Masvidal is claiming he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

It was just this past Saturday, July 29th at UFC 291 that Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) was KO’d by Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) to claim the ‘BMF’ title at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The inaugural “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) said he put $100,000 on his teammate and betting favorite, Poirier for the win.

Speaking with ‘TNT Sports’, Masvidal shared his loss, saying:

“(I’m) promoting all the time, working out when I get a chance. (I’m) making wagers that I probably shouldn’t. I put $100,000 on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I’m sorry. You’ve got to go to public school now.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I felt Dustin was dictating the pace (and) landed the better shots in the first round. It was all going Dustin’s way, and then the fight game, you know? Justin looked down and came up with a head kick and he caught my boy. It was a perfect kick.”

Concluding, ‘Gamebred’ shared his admiration for Dustin Poirier, but also gave accolades to Justin Gaethje, saying:

“Dustin actually kind of saw some of it because he had his hand up, but he didn’t have both hands up so the kick wrapped around the back of his head, and that was all she wrote. That was a hell of a shot. Dustin looked in the best shape ever, and obviously he’s my teammate so I wanted the world for him – I wanted him to win, you know? So hat’s off to Justin, man – great fight, great competitor always.”

It was a great fight for sure, with Gaethje avenging his 2018 TKO loss to Poirier, and now there is indeed a new ‘BMF’ titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

Were you watching last Saturday night? Who were you betting on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!