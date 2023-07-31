Jorge Masvidal claims he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2023
Jorge Masvidal is claiming he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal

It was just this past Saturday, July 29th at UFC 291 that Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) was KO’d by Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) to claim the ‘BMF’ title at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The inaugural “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) said he put $100,000 on his teammate and betting favorite, Poirier for the win.

Speaking with ‘TNT Sports’, Masvidal shared his loss, saying:

“(I’m) promoting all the time, working out when I get a chance. (I’m) making wagers that I probably shouldn’t. I put $100,000 on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I’m sorry. You’ve got to go to public school now.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I felt Dustin was dictating the pace (and) landed the better shots in the first round. It was all going Dustin’s way, and then the fight game, you know? Justin looked down and came up with a head kick and he caught my boy. It was a perfect kick.”

Concluding, ‘Gamebred’ shared his admiration for Dustin Poirier, but also gave accolades to Justin Gaethje, saying:

“Dustin actually kind of saw some of it because he had his hand up, but he didn’t have both hands up so the kick wrapped around the back of his head, and that was all she wrote. That was a hell of a shot. Dustin looked in the best shape ever, and obviously he’s my teammate so I wanted the world for him – I wanted him to win, you know? So hat’s off to Justin, man – great fight, great competitor always.”

It was a great fight for sure, with Gaethje avenging his 2018 TKO loss to Poirier, and now there is indeed a new ‘BMF’ titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

Were you watching last Saturday night? Who were you betting on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, UFC, BMF

Conor McGregor issues “guarantee” for potential BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson did not receive his show money for canceled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

Stephen Thompson reportedly did not receive his show money for his canceled UFC 291 fight against Michel Pereira.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis hopes to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship after fighting out his contract at UFC 291: “I like it here”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

UFC legend Derrick Lewis hopes to re-sign with the promotion after fighting out his contract at UFC 291.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Video | Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier share wholesome moment following BMF title fight at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier enjoyed a wholesome moment with each other following their BMF title fight at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira explains why he wants UFC trilogy with Israel Adesanya at middleweight: “Nothing more fair”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he wants a possible trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya to take place at middleweight.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson issues statement following loss to Bobby Green at UFC 291: "I believe he knew what he was doing when he poked my eye"

Chris Taylor - July 30, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier remains positive following UFC 291 loss to Justin Gaethje: "My life is good"

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is taking his UFC 291 defeat to Justin Gaethje in stride.

Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland urges Michael Chiesa to retire following UFC 291: "You're never gonna get a title"

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Kevin Holland gave a brutally honest take on Michael Chiesa’s fighting future following UFC 291.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya lashes out at Sean Strickland over remarks about fighting on 5 weeks' notice: “You’re not doing nothing special”

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Israel Adesanya has fired back at Sean Strickland over a recent tweet.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains why he removed his trunks following 33-second TKO win at UFC 291: “My d*ck has a mind of its own”

Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023

Derrick Lewis did Derrick Lewis things at UFC 291.