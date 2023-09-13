Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade World Title bout to main event ONE Fight Night 16

The massive clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade will now headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

The pair will battle for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, but the match will now main event ONE Fight Night 16 in U.S. primetime on November 3.

Britain’s Haggerty and Brazil’s Andrade are on a quest to become two-sport ONE World Champions. This has added an extra layer of excitement to their showdown.

Haggerty, the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, enters this clash riding a four-fight winning streak. The crowning moment of his streak came against Nong-O Hama. The Englishman knocked out the legendary Thai in April to earn the divisional crown.

In the other corner is ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Andrade. He’s gearing up for his first appearance since clinching the belt from John Lineker. “Wonder Boy” achieved that feat in February when he stopped “Hands of Stone” in their rematch.

Andrade has made a name for himself in MMA, but he’s also a gifted striker with an impressive 40-3 record in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Furthermore, Andrade has delivered jaw-dropping knockouts in his last four MMA wins.