Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade World Title bout to main event ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 13, 2023

The massive clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade will now headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade

The pair will battle for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, but the match will now main event ONE Fight Night 16 in U.S. primetime on November 3.

Britain’s Haggerty and Brazil’s Andrade are on a quest to become two-sport ONE World Champions. This has added an extra layer of excitement to their showdown.

Haggerty, the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, enters this clash riding a four-fight winning streak. The crowning moment of his streak came against Nong-O Hama. The Englishman knocked out the legendary Thai in April to earn the divisional crown.

In the other corner is ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Andrade. He’s gearing up for his first appearance since clinching the belt from John Lineker. “Wonder Boy” achieved that feat in February when he stopped “Hands of Stone” in their rematch.

Andrade has made a name for himself in MMA, but he’s also a gifted striker with an impressive 40-3 record in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Furthermore, Andrade has delivered jaw-dropping knockouts in his last four MMA wins.

Jonathan Haggerty has engaged in a war of words with Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade have been taking jabs at each other on social media and in interviews.

Haggerty declared that Andrade’s shift to a new rule set will be too challenging for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Boy” is out to prove that he can excel across multiple disciplines.

Both men have reputations as dynamic strikers. They also share the same goal – to achieve success in two sports. That said, fans don’t want to miss even a single moment of this colossal duel.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship

Related

Ilya Freymanov

Ilya Freymanov embraces World Title fight with Thanh Le: "I am the better man"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 13, 2023
Danial Williams
ONE Championship

Danial Williams believes he has advantages over undefeated kickboxing champ Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m going to have more power”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 13, 2023

When it comes to confidence, Danial Williams is not short of it.

Thanh Le Ilya Freymanov
ONE Championship

Thanh Le battles Ilya Freymanov for ONE's Interim Featherweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 13, 2023

Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker breaks down Stephen Loman ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 clash: "Loman is a tough athlete"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2023

John Lineker foresees another wild battle when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September 29.

Stamp Fairtex
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

How Stamp Fairtex overcame the toughest period of her career and personal life: “I just needed a break”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2023

ONE Championship’s top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is gearing up for a monumental showdown on September 29.

Jessa Khan

Jessa Khan believes onus to perform falls on Danielle Kelly: "She needs to prove herself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2023
John Wayne Parr
MMA News

John Wayne Parr expects "brutal" fight between Tawanchai and Superbon: "It’s going to be violent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2023

A living legend in the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, John Wayne Parr has seen and done everything. But even with all his accomplishments and experience, he still gets excited.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Smilla Sundell
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Smilla Sundell can "become the GOAT"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2023

As strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell prepares for her next assignment, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has noticed her potential.

Xiong Jing Nan
Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: "I will knock her out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella expects "a bloody war" with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella can’t wait for his next assignment.