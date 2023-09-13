Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade World Title bout to main event ONE Fight Night 16
The massive clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade will now headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.
The pair will battle for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, but the match will now main event ONE Fight Night 16 in U.S. primetime on November 3.
Britain’s Haggerty and Brazil’s Andrade are on a quest to become two-sport ONE World Champions. This has added an extra layer of excitement to their showdown.
Haggerty, the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, enters this clash riding a four-fight winning streak. The crowning moment of his streak came against Nong-O Hama. The Englishman knocked out the legendary Thai in April to earn the divisional crown.
In the other corner is ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Andrade. He’s gearing up for his first appearance since clinching the belt from John Lineker. “Wonder Boy” achieved that feat in February when he stopped “Hands of Stone” in their rematch.
Andrade has made a name for himself in MMA, but he’s also a gifted striker with an impressive 40-3 record in kickboxing and Muay Thai.
Furthermore, Andrade has delivered jaw-dropping knockouts in his last four MMA wins.
The ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade is now the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video! ⭐️ Who's ready to witness the crowning of a new two-sport king? 👑👑
#ONEFightNight16 | Nov 3 at 8PM ET
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch… pic.twitter.com/Na7QdShDTm
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 12, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty has engaged in a war of words with Fabricio Andrade
Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade have been taking jabs at each other on social media and in interviews.
Haggerty declared that Andrade’s shift to a new rule set will be too challenging for the Brazilian.
Meanwhile, “Wonder Boy” is out to prove that he can excel across multiple disciplines.
Both men have reputations as dynamic strikers. They also share the same goal – to achieve success in two sports. That said, fans don’t want to miss even a single moment of this colossal duel.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
