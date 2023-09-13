Valentina Shevchenko vows to be the most “dangerous” version of herself at Noche UFC to reclaim her belt: “It’s going to be no mercy”

By Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko is confident she will reclaim her flyweight title on Saturday at Noche UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko

Shevchenko is set to rematch Alexa Grasso on Saturday night in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is the same place she lost the belt to the Mexican back in March in a massive upset. Heading into the rematch, Shevchenko is still the betting favorite and she has plenty of confidence that she will reclaim her belt.

Not only does Valentina Shevchenko think she will beat Alexa Grasso, but she says the loss has made her an even more dangerous and powerful fighter.

“One loss doesn’t change anything because my soul is the soul of a champion,” Valentina Shevchenko said on the Noche UFC promo video. “My focus right now is to get back what is mine, to get back what was mine for a long time, and to prove to the people that I’m still here and I’m still on the top and I’m still the best of the best. Grasso will see the most explosive, the most powerful, the most dangerous version of ‘Bullet’ Valentina.

RELATED: Alexa Grasso presented with a custom belt from Dana White.

“This time, it’s going to be no mercy. This fight, September 16 is going to be a different fight, I know what to expect from her, but she doesn’t feel what is real ‘Bullet’ Valentina is. She can run, she can hide, it doesn’t matter, I’m going to break her and leave the Octagon with the belt,” Shevchenko concluded.

If Valentina Shevchenko is truly a more powerful and dangerous fighter, it could be bad news for the flyweight division, as before Alexa Grasso beat her, she was arguably the most dominant champion in the UFC.

Who are you picking to win Saturday’s Noche UFC main event?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

