Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: “We love a trier”

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s bout for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title has captivated fans around the world.

The two divisional kings will meet at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which goes down Friday, October 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

While Haggerty holds the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship, Andrade has the division’s MMA belt. But, like Haggerty, the Brazilian’s also got some serious skills in the striking arts.

That said, Haggerty believes his rival’s shift to a different rule set will be too challenging.

“Fabricio’s been in MMA now for three-to-four years, so I feel like it’s going to be a bit difficult for him to change over to the kickboxing style. I’ve been on my feet all my life. So, I’ve got the advantage,” he said.

“It’s going to be a good fight. A tough fight. We’re excited for it. He’s making the wrong decision coming over to my world, but we love a trier.”