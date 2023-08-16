Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: “We love a trier”
The two divisional kings will meet at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which goes down Friday, October 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
While Haggerty holds the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship, Andrade has the division’s MMA belt. But, like Haggerty, the Brazilian’s also got some serious skills in the striking arts.
That said, Haggerty believes his rival’s shift to a different rule set will be too challenging.
“Fabricio’s been in MMA now for three-to-four years, so I feel like it’s going to be a bit difficult for him to change over to the kickboxing style. I’ve been on my feet all my life. So, I’ve got the advantage,” he said.
“It’s going to be a good fight. A tough fight. We’re excited for it. He’s making the wrong decision coming over to my world, but we love a trier.”
What a knockout this was 🤯 Can Jonathan Haggerty claim another World Title when he battles Fabricio Andrade for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship?#ONEFightNight15 | Oct 6 at 8PM ET
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/ZVvdPArGsF
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 14, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty wants Fabricio Andrade’s MMA belt too
Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world in April after defeating a longtime striking ace. He knocked out Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.
In doing so, he etched his name in the record books as a two-division ONE World Champion. He previously won the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in May 2019.
While preparing for Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15, Haggerty now finds himself on a quest that could redefine his legacy. If he beats Andrade, he’ll join an elite group of athletes who’ve won ONE Championship World Titles in two different sports. Because of that, his main focus is on winning the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.
However, Haggerty’s aspirations don’t stop there. He also has his sights set on becoming a three-sport ONE World Champion and taking Andrade’s strap.
“Once I win the kickboxing belt against him, I’m definitely going to be calling him out for his MMA belt,” Haggerty said.
“He feels that he can step over to our world, so after I take this kickboxing belt, I want to come for his MMA belt, for sure.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship