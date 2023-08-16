Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

What began as playful back-and-forth on social media about an MMA fight has taken a drastic turn.

Now, Sityodtong criticized Musk for his “bullying” tactics. This comes after the latter said he’d confront Zuckerberg at his residence.

“I normally don’t like to get involved in other people’s spats, but I am compelled to say something on the latest development of the potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk,” the ONE boss wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 15.

“A few hours ago, Elon said that he was planning to show up to Mark’s house to fight him. Elon is one of the greatest entrepreneurs in history and I have a lot of respect for his guts, accomplishments, and intellect. However, I dislike bullying of any kind.”

The feud reached new heights when Musk claimed to have spoken with Italian authorities about arranging a fight at the historic Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Zuckerberg expressed his willingness to battle Musk under one condition, though. He wants to stage the event in either ONE Championship or the UFC. After all, they are the world’s two leading combat sports organizations.

The Meta chief’s stipulation seemed to strike a nerve with Musk. That led the eccentric Tesla and SpaceX head honcho to lash out with threats.

This didn’t sit well with Sityodtong, who initially offered to host the potential super-fight.

“Elon genuinely knows nothing about fighting or martial arts despite his claims to the contrary. As a lifelong expert martial artist who has been in my fair share of scraps, I can tell simply by the way he is acting,” Sityodtong wrote.

“The problem with most men who have never fought and/or trained seriously in martial arts is exactly what Elon is doing. They have a false sense of bravado and no understanding or appreciation for what technical skills and knowledge can do in a fight.”