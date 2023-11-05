UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: “I’m a bit in awe”

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Nicolas Dalby has explained embracing the fans in Brazil following his UFC Sao Paulo win.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo

Dalby shared the Octagon with Gabriel Bonfim. Going into the bout, Bonfim had an unbeaten pro MMA record of 15-0. Dalby ended up handing Bonfim the first loss of his career with a second-round TKO finish. During his post-fight interview, Dalby told the disappointed Brazilian fans in attendance how impressed he was by their show of support for their home country athletes. Fans responded positively to Dalby’s praise for their support.

RELATED: UFC SAO PAULO BONUS REPORT: NICOLAS DALBY ONE OF FOUR FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME $50K

Nicolas Dalby Reflects On His Heart-to-Heart With Brazilian UFC Fans

During the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference, Nicolas Dalby discussed the heartfelt moment he had with fans inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s different,” Dalby said. “I’ve talked about this before today. The crowd is so intense and amazing. I’m a bit in awe of how good they are at supporting the Brazilian fighters. I have people standing when I’m getting ready to go into the fight: ‘Yeah, I’m going to kill you,’ and all that crazy stuff. For me, maybe the Brazilian crowds will stop doing it if I fight here because I turn it into positive energy. For me, it doesn’t take away. On the other hand, it kind of makes me want to prove myself even more.”

Dalby has improved his pro MMA record to 23-4-1, 2 NC. He is now riding a four-fight winning streak. Dalby is hoping the UFC returns to Denmark so he can be a part of the show. Dalby last competed in his home country back in September 2019. During that event, Dalby defeated Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision, much to the delight of the fans inside the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

