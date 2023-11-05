UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: “I’m a bit in awe”

Nicolas Dalby Reflects On His Heart-to-Heart With Brazilian UFC Fans

During the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference, Nicolas Dalby discussed the heartfelt moment he had with fans inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s different,” Dalby said. “I’ve talked about this before today. The crowd is so intense and amazing. I’m a bit in awe of how good they are at supporting the Brazilian fighters. I have people standing when I’m getting ready to go into the fight: ‘Yeah, I’m going to kill you,’ and all that crazy stuff. For me, maybe the Brazilian crowds will stop doing it if I fight here because I turn it into positive energy. For me, it doesn’t take away. On the other hand, it kind of makes me want to prove myself even more.”

Dalby has improved his pro MMA record to 23-4-1, 2 NC. He is now riding a four-fight winning streak. Dalby is hoping the UFC returns to Denmark so he can be a part of the show. Dalby last competed in his home country back in September 2019. During that event, Dalby defeated Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision, much to the delight of the fans inside the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.