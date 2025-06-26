UFC vet Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship ended: ‘I couldn’t sit back and watch’

Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship fell apart

Jon Jones and I use to hang out just about every day when I was in town from 2011-2014 . One night we went out and I said to him “bro why are you doing all of this , let’s just hang out with the ladies and have fun , the extra stuff isn’t needed , they’re already here with us”.… — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 25, 2025

Today, Jones is retired, after vacating the light heavyweight belt and briefly reigning as the UFC heavyweight champion. He is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, he has had numerous legal issues outside the cage, including one quite recently, which is likely what inspired Brunson to speak up.

Brunson left the UFC in 2023, after losses to Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis. He then signed with the PFL, where he beat Ray Cooper III in his debut. He later signed with GFL — but all hardcore fight fans know how that went.