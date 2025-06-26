UFC vet Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship ended: ‘I couldn’t sit back and watch’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025

Derek Brunson and Jon Jones shared a brief friendship while they were both competing in the UFC, but it didn’t last. Brunson has now explained why.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC

Brunson and Jones became friends around 2011. That was back when the former had just joined the UFC middleweight division, and the latter was beginning his legendary reign as promotion’s light heavyweight champion. During that time, Brunson would visit Jones’ hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to train at the famed Jackson Wink MMA gym.

According to Brunson, they hung out all the time, but eventually, he was turned off by Jones’ lifestyle. He opened up on their friendship — and it’s end — in a post on X.

Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship fell apart

“Jon Jones and I use to hang out just about every day when I was in town from 2011-2014,” Brunson wrote. “One night we went out and I said to him ‘bro why are you doing all of this , let’s just hang out with the ladies and have fun, the extra stuff isn’t needed, they’re already here with us.’ He looked at me and said ‘I don’t need a dad I need a friend.’ This was the last time we hung out. I couldn’t sit back and watch. I have to be honest with my friends.”

Today, Jones is retired, after vacating the light heavyweight belt and briefly reigning as the UFC heavyweight champion. He is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, he has had numerous legal issues outside the cage, including one quite recently, which is likely what inspired Brunson to speak up.

Brunson left the UFC in 2023, after losses to Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis. He then signed with the PFL, where he beat Ray Cooper III in his debut. He later signed with GFL — but all hardcore fight fans know how that went.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

