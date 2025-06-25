Police release new body cam footage in case against Jon Jones

Albuquerque Police have released new body cam footage as Jon Jones’ latest legal troubles continue to unfold.

As we know, Jon Jones has decided to retire from mixed martial arts. While there’s a good chance that it’s because he simply didn’t want to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Tom Aspinall, it turns out there could be another reason. It was recently announced that Jon was the subject of a criminal case, in which it is alleged that he fled the scene of a car accident.

While Jones’ attorney has denied that his client was involved, the MMA community is naturally hesitant to believe his side of the story. After all, ‘Bones’ has been involved in a plethora of different legal issues over the years.

In a recent body cam video released by Albuquerque Police, a woman insists that the police are chatting to Jon Jones on the phone – and if it turns out that they were, it could be bad news for him.