WATCH | Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira share wholesome moment ahead of UFC 317 fight

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to fight for UFC gold in just over 24 hours, but there is clearly nothing but respect between then.

Topuria and Oliveira will meet in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 317 card in Las Vegas. They’ll be competing for the vacant lightweight title, which Islam Makhachev left behind with plans to move up to welterweight.

The stakes are incredibly high, and while most people seem to be backing Topuria to win, Oliveira is as dangerous as any fighter in the UFC. Despite the intensity of the situation, the two opponents were completely cordial when they crossed paths in Las Vegas this week.

See a clip of their two brief encounters below, via The Mac Life on Facebook.