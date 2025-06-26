WATCH | Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira share wholesome moment ahead of UFC 317 fight

By BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to fight for UFC gold in just over 24 hours, but there is clearly nothing but respect between then.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, MMA

Topuria and Oliveira will meet in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 317 card in Las Vegas. They’ll be competing for the vacant lightweight title, which Islam Makhachev left behind with plans to move up to welterweight.

The stakes are incredibly high, and while most people seem to be backing Topuria to win, Oliveira is as dangerous as any fighter in the UFC. Despite the intensity of the situation, the two opponents were completely cordial when they crossed paths in Las Vegas this week.

See a clip of their two brief encounters below, via The Mac Life on Facebook.

Ilia Topuria shares kind words with UFC 317 opponent Charles Oliveira

Interestingly, Oliveira and Topuria were able to communicate a bit.

Being from Brazil, Oliveira speaks Portuguese. Topuria, meanwhile, speaks multiple languages. That does not include Portuguese, but he does speak fluent Spanish, which is quite similar to the official language of Brazil.

That allowed Topuria to share some kind words with his upcoming opponent.

“That’s how our sport is,” he said. “It’s never personal. Everyone’s just fighting for their dreams”

Topuria and Oliveira are two of the best fighters in the UFC at present. Topuria is undefeated. He is the former UFC featherweight champion, having won the belt with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski last year. He never actually lost his belt, and instead vacated it to move up to lightweight after knocking out Max Holloway.

Oliveira is the former UFC lightweight champion. He won the vacant belt with a knockout of Michael Chandler in 2022. He defended the belt once after a submission of Dustin Poirier. He then lost the belt after missing weight for a fight with Justin Gaethje. After beating Gaethje, he met Makhachev for the vacant belt. He lost by submission, but has since 2-1, sandwiching a loss to Arman Tsarukyan between wins over Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC

UFC vet Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship ended: 'I couldn't sit back and watch'

BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025
Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja reveals potential next opponent should he win at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja is committed to staying at flyweight.

Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira expects Ilia Topuria to "fold" at UFC 317: "This is for my legacy"

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he will be too much and will make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals targeted date for UFC super fight with Jack Della Maddalena

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

It is not yet known when Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title, but the pound-for-pound king knows when he wants it to happen.

Kevin Holland, UFC, MMA
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland gets unranked opponent in 4th UFC fight of 2025

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

If you thought Kevin Holland would be getting a ranked opponent after taking out Vicente Luque earlier this month, think again.

Jon Jones training

Jon Jones announces new business venture following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ray Longo

Merab Dvalishvili's coach sends stern warning to Umar Nurmagomedov on potential rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

The head coach of Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov would fare much better against his fighter in a rematch.

Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

A former opponent of Charles Oliveira believes he knows what “do Bronx” must do to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up competing under the UFC banner, according to Dana White.

Joe Rogan, Liver King, UFC
UFC

'Liver King' arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, is in custody after flying to Austin, Texas, to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.