UFC veteran Kevin Lee announces lawsuits against former promoter ahead of PFL debut

Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is taking serious legal action against one of the recent MMA promotions he signed with.

Lee (20-8) entered the MMA limelight in 2014, when he signed with the UFC. He was defeated by Al Iaquinta in his first fight in the Octagon, but then went 9-1 in 10 fights to set up an interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson. Lee got off to a strong start in his fight with Ferguson, but ultimately fell apart, becoming part of the lightweight legend’s famous 12-fight win-streak.

Lee was hot and cold after coming up short in his lone UFC title bid. He went 2-3 in his next five fights at lightweight, which prompted a move up to the welterweight division. He lost his first fight in the weight class, suffering a decision defeat against Daniel Rodriguez. Lee then briefly parted ways with the UFC.

After a win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC banner, he returned to the Octagon. In his first fight back, he was submitted by Rinat Fakhretdinov in less than a minute. Lee then left the promotion again, and after a first-round submission of Thiago Oliveira on the regional scene, signed with upstart promotion GFL (Global Fight League).