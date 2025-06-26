Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout
ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu is scouting for viable contenders to his gold – both in and outside of ONE Championship.
“Little Piranha” appeared at this week’s press conference in Tokyo for ONE 173, all but confirming him featuring at the event on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo, Japan’s Ariake Arena.
With no adversary locked in, the champion has boldly set his sights on UFC Flyweight World Champion Alexandre Pantoja.
Pantoja is set to defend his crown at UFC 317 this weekend versus Kai Kara-France. Should he prevail, Wakamatsu believes a cross-promotional bout would prove who holds the premier flyweight title in mixed martial arts.
“Who would I like to fight against? Anyone,” Wakamatsu said.
“The biggest enemy is myself. Anyone is fine. But maybe we could have Alexandre Pantoja against me?
“This is my duty – to prove to the world that the ONE Flyweight World Title is the best in the world. If anyone gets in my way, I will beat them up.”
Chatri Sityodtong teases first defense for Yuya Wakamatsu
There are plenty of names being discussed for ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu’s first World Title defense later this year. And ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has dropped a major tease.
The Japanese striker captured the vacant title against former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes this past March at ONE 172 in Japan, finally ascending to the division’s mountaintop.
At ONE 173’s press conference, Sityodtong teased that a new face could challenge for the flyweight crown. Revealing an unbeaten foe with 13 victories to his name, all signs point toward #3-ranked flyweight MMA contender Sanzhar Zakirov.
Zakirov boasts a perfect 13-0 record. The Uzbekistani finisher has won all six outings in ONE, with three stoppages to boot. So a clash between the unbeaten contender and the Japanese king already has fans relishing the potential showdown.
“Maybe it will be someone new in the flyweight division,” Sityodtong said.
“Someone who has 13 wins.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Yuya Wakamatsu