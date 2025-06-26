Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu is scouting for viable contenders to his gold – both in and outside of ONE Championship.

“Little Piranha” appeared at this week’s press conference in Tokyo for ONE 173, all but confirming him featuring at the event on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo, Japan’s Ariake Arena.

With no adversary locked in, the champion has boldly set his sights on UFC Flyweight World Champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja is set to defend his crown at UFC 317 this weekend versus Kai Kara-France. Should he prevail, Wakamatsu believes a cross-promotional bout would prove who holds the premier flyweight title in mixed martial arts.

“Who would I like to fight against? Anyone,” Wakamatsu said.

“The biggest enemy is myself. Anyone is fine. But maybe we could have Alexandre Pantoja against me?

“This is my duty – to prove to the world that the ONE Flyweight World Title is the best in the world. If anyone gets in my way, I will beat them up.”