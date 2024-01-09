UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones provides injury update after undergoing second surgery

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an injury update after undergoing a second surgery, this time on his elbow.

Jones (27-1 MMA) captured the promotion’s vacant heavyweight world title in March of 2023, scoring a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in the main event of the UFC 285.

‘Bones’ was later scheduled to face former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a torn pectoral in training camp.

In addition to going under the knife for his pectoral injury, Jon Jones announced today on Instagram that he has undergone a second surgery, this time on his elbow, in order to shave down some bone spurs.

“Hey, hey, hey! What’s up, everybody? This is your friend and (UFC) heavyweight champion of the world, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. Back out here in California. This time, instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow. I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery, shaving down some bone spurs.”

Jon Jones continued:

“Good news is that it’s about a 10-week heal process, and I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I just thought I’d kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all. I appreciate all the support. Your boy is back in the sling. Back on this recovery, still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient.”

Jones is expected to return to action later this summer. When he does, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that ‘Bones’ will face Stipe Miocic, and not interim heavyweight title holder Tom Aspinall.

