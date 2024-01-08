REPORT | Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for February 28th

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

According to Josh Thomson, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet again under boxing rules later this year.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

‘Gamebred’ recently made headlines, announcing his intentions to exit retirement. Now, the announcement didn’t exactly shock too many. Since Jorge Masvidal’s retirement last April, he’s routinely teased a return. For his first bout back, he’s been heavily linked to a rematch with Nate Diaz.

In late 2019, the two famously met in the main event of UFC 244. With the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title on the line, Jorge Masvidal scored a fourth-round stoppage win. Now, five years later, the two seem primed to run it back. However, their rematch will reportedly go down in the boxing ring, instead of the cage.

Last month, Jake Paul alleged that the two were in talks about a potential boxing rematch. While Jorge Masvidal, nor Nate Diaz responded, it seems that the rumor is actually true. Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson discussed the potential bout during a recent edition of his Weighing In Podcast.

Speaking with ‘Big’ John McCarthy, the former lightweight contender stated that the bout was reportedly targeted for February 28th. While a major boxing match, that would also rule out a potential UFC 300 return for Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. Both men have been linked to the milestone April card but against different opponents.

Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson alleges Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for Feb. 28th

“There’s just no way in any avenue I can see this fight coming to fruition,” Josh Thomson stated, discussing a potential UFC return for Jorge Masvidal. “Whether the [Justin] Gaethje fight or the Leon [Edwards] fight, not only because he’s coming off four losses, but on top of that, like I said, he’s- I feel like he’s scheduled to fight, if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen, but from what I’m hearing, that fight’s supposed to happen February 28th against Nate Diaz.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “In a boxing match, so if that fight happens, the UFC’s not gonna bank on their main event or their co-main-event against Leon Edwards against Jorge Masvidal, knowing that he fights two or three weeks before.”

In the event, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz is made for the boxing ring, it will be the second appearance in it for both. In August, the Stockton native competed for the first time outside the UFC in years, facing Jake Paul. Despite some success, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to ‘The Problem Child’.

Meanwhile, ‘Gamebred’ hasn’t competed in boxing since a decision win over Joseph Benjamin in 2005. Over 20 years later, Jorge Masvidal will reportedly return to the ring to face a former rival, in the form of Nate Diaz. As of now, neither man has confirmed the report about their February boxing match.

What do you make of these comments from Josh Thomson? Will you watch Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz II? Who do you have in this potential boxing rematch?

