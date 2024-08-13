UFC CEO Dana White shuts down Jon Jones ever fighting Alex Pereira

UFC CEO Dana White says heavyweight champion Jon Jones will never fight light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira has expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight in the past, and he vs. Jones would be one of the biggest fights of all time. However, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, White was asked about Joe Rogan pushing for the Jones vs. Pereira fight, but he quickly shot that fight down.

"NO!" Dana White emphatically shuts down a future fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira 😲 pic.twitter.com/DtOYFojcOL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 13, 2024

“No. That was easy, that was quick,” White said when asked if Jones vs. Pereira would ever happen. “Everybody on the internet is stupid. Anybody who thinks Jon Jones isn’t the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world should never be discussing fighting ever, period, end of story.”

Why White is reluctant to make Jones vs. Pereira ever is uncertain. But, Jones first needs to get past Stipe Miocic, which likely will happen later this year. After that, Tom Aspinall would be next in line, but Jones has hinted at the possibility of retiring after the Miocic fight which is why White was likely so quick to shut down the Pereira matchup.

Jon Jones does not have his next fight booked, but all signs point to him headlining the Madison Square Garden against Stipe Miocic. Jones will be looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time after winning it in March of 2023 when he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round. Before that, he had not fought since February of 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is coming off a KO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 to defend his light heavyweight title after he scored a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian does not have his next fight booked, and it’s uncertain when or who he will face in his return. Pereira is also the former middleweight champion.