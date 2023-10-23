Official main card lineup released for next month’s UFC 295: ‘Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic’ event
The official main card for UFC 295 has been released, featuring the main event clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
Next month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its annual visit to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The November card has become a regular feature in the promotional calendar, with some of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history competing in NYC since the doors first opened.
This time around, the main event will see Jon Jones defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It’s a showdown that many have been waiting to see for years now, and we’ll finally see it come to fruition in just a few short weeks.
Beyond that, though, there are also plenty of other intriguing encounters on this card. As part of the UFC 294 broadcast last weekend, a graphic was revealed that confirmed the five-fight main card and running order.
UFC 295: Jones vs Miocic – Saturday, 11 November – New York City – 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN
Heavyweight championship – Jon Jones [c] vs. Stipe Miocic
Light heavyweight championship – Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Featherweight – Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Strawweight – Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Lightweight – Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Sant Denis
While it may not be the most stacked MSG card of all time, there is certainly a lot to like here. The main event alone is going to be fascinating, but we’ve also got a blockbuster light heavyweight collision between Jiri Prochzaka and Alex Pereira to look forward to.
What is your prediction for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic? How would you rate the card on a scale of 1-10, and where could it be improved? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
