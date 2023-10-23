Official main card lineup released for next month’s UFC 295: ‘Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic’ event

The official main card for UFC 295 has been released, featuring the main event clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Next month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its annual visit to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The November card has become a regular feature in the promotional calendar, with some of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history competing in NYC since the doors first opened.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU WEIGHS IN ON THE UPCOMING HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN JON JONES AND STIPE MIOCIC AT UFC 295

This time around, the main event will see Jon Jones defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It’s a showdown that many have been waiting to see for years now, and we’ll finally see it come to fruition in just a few short weeks.

Beyond that, though, there are also plenty of other intriguing encounters on this card. As part of the UFC 294 broadcast last weekend, a graphic was revealed that confirmed the five-fight main card and running order.