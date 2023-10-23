Tyson Fury tells Francis Ngannou the combination sequence he will use to knock him out during face-to-face interview

Fury warns Ngannou

“I’m going to knock him out inside six rounds,” Fury said.

“Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it? Got on the front foot, high arms, siccing him with a punishing jab, 19, 20 stone in the face — boom, boom, boom — bust him up, swell his eyes out, and then feint, slip, bang. KO. On the front foot, not running away. On the front foot, hand [guarding my] eye, let him hit the shoulder, slip, slip, bang, slip, slip, bang — down in a heap. Listen, no one can take my power. Nobody. These heavyweights don’t have a chance.”

“No, no, no. Come on. Come on,” Ngannou said in response.

“You better believe it,” Fury promised. “I’m going to come out, nice, stiff, snappy jab — bang. Doubling up, maybe even tripling it — bang. Bang, bang, bang. Jab, slip, slip, slip, body shot, uppercut, jab, jab, feint — bang, right hand. Game over.”

“Wow, that looks like a script from a movie,” Ngannou said, laughing. “But as you said earlier, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

