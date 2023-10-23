Tyson Fury tells Francis Ngannou the combination sequence he will use to knock him out during face-to-face interview

By Harry Kettle - October 23, 2023

Tyson Fury has told Francis Ngannou what combination he plans to finish him with in their boxing showdown this weekend.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

This Saturday, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will collide in a major crossover boxing bout. The expectation is that ‘The Gypsy King’ will walk away with a convincing victory, but the power punching of Ngannou certainly makes this a more unpredictable affair. For many, the focus has already shifted to Fury taking on Oleksandr Usyk, but the novelty of this match-up is still pretty intriguing.

RELATED: TYSON FURY EXPLAINS WHY FRANCIS NGANNOU’S BODY IS “TOO GOOD” AHEAD OF BOXING SUPERFIGHT

During a recent face-off between the two men, Fury gave Ngannou a rundown of how he plans to finish the fight.

Fury warns Ngannou

“I’m going to knock him out inside six rounds,” Fury said.

“Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it? Got on the front foot, high arms, siccing him with a punishing jab, 19, 20 stone in the face — boom, boom, boom — bust him up, swell his eyes out, and then feint, slip, bang. KO. On the front foot, not running away. On the front foot, hand [guarding my] eye, let him hit the shoulder, slip, slip, bang, slip, slip, bang — down in a heap. Listen, no one can take my power. Nobody. These heavyweights don’t have a chance.”

“No, no, no. Come on. Come on,” Ngannou said in response.

“You better believe it,” Fury promised. “I’m going to come out, nice, stiff, snappy jab — bang. Doubling up, maybe even tripling it — bang. Bang, bang, bang. Jab, slip, slip, slip, body shot, uppercut, jab, jab, feint — bang, right hand. Game over.”

“Wow, that looks like a script from a movie,” Ngannou said, laughing. “But as you said earlier, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What will happen when Tyson Fury battles Francis Ngannou? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

