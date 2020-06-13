Jon Jones says he “may be going back to college” following recent dispute with UFC

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is weighing his options following failed negotiations with his current employer, the UFC.

A couple of weeks ago, ‘Bones’ expressed interest in moving up a weight class to take on feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Unfortunately for fight fans, negotiations for the fight broke down and shortly after Jones suggested he was considering taking a hiatus from MMA.

When questioned about the failed Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou negotiations UFC President Dana White claimed that ‘Bones’ was looking for “Deontay Wilder money“ and that his demands were simply outrageous.

Jones did not take well to White’s claims, suggesting that the UFC President was lying to fight fans in an attempt to tarnish his legacy. Dana then fired back by telling the media that Jon had already done a good enough job of tarnishing his own name.

Since that time Jon Jones announced that he would be vacating his UFC light heavyweight title, this while suggesting that top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the promotions vacant crown.

Dana White responded to the backlash by suggesting that nobody is forcing UFC athletes to compete: “You don’t have to fight”.

Jon Jones fired back at the brash UFC boss over those comments with the following statement.

It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trade. The issue is not being able to go anywhere else. @espn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trad. The issue is not being able to go anywhere else ESPN.”

While Dana White remains confident that he and Jon Jones will eventually come to terms, it appears ‘Bones’ is already searching new avenues for a life after fighting.

Just got off the phone with Dr. Paxton of Iowa Central community college, I think I may be going back to college!! — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

“Just got off the phone with Dr. Paxton of Iowa Central Community College, I think I amy be going back to College!!”

According to Jon Jones, he would like to finish up his Associates Degree, which he is currently just a few credits short of obtaining.

I am, more than likely I’ll go to UNM or take some classes online https://t.co/SC7CEepFHK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

“I am, more than like I’ll go to UNM or take some classes online.”

Honestly I just want to finish up my associates degree. Last I knew I was a few credit short. https://t.co/247b6oP79P — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

“Honestly, I just want to finish up my Associates Degree. Last I knew, I was a few credits short.”

What do you think of Jon Jones suggesting that he plans on returning to College following his failed negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 13, 2020