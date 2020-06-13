Eight people shot in San Antonio by Man claiming to be a UFC Fighter

Eight people were shot late Friday evening in a parking lot in San Antonio by an ‘inebriated’ man claiming to be a UFC Fighter.

According to a report for the NYTimes, the shooter was originally turned away by the bar, only to come back and open fire with a rifle.

According to police, the man became belligerent around 11:30pm local time when he was denied access to the bar due to his intoxication level.

The individual, who was accompanied by three or four friends, allegedly shouted “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” Chief McManus explained. “He walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, walked back across the street and he opened fire.”

Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were wounded according to the police report. Thankfully none of the injuries were deemed to be life threatening. The most serious injury was suffered by an individual who was shot in the back.

The gunman and his friends were apparently bar hopping in the Rebar area before the incident took place. When officials arrived on the scene the perpetrators had already fled.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspect and get more details on what exactly transpired Friday evening.

Bars and lounges in the Texas were allowed to reopen on May 22 as part of the State’s Covid-19 recovery plan. This of course included capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

As of this time the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has not released an official statement regarding Friday’s shooting in San Antonio. The promotion will likely remain hush unless it is determined that one of their current or former fighters was actually involved in the shooting.

