Jon Jones reacts after USADA claims his case resulted in changes to policy

Jon Jones shared an interesting reaction to the notion that USADA had changed their policies due to his previous case with the agency.

In a recent statement made by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, it was revealed that ‘Bones’ previous case had provoked the recent changes in policy made by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“Jon Jones was a moment where we all sat down and said, ‘We need to take a look at what the science is, as it pertains to the prohibited list.’ And I want to give Jon some credit because he took criticism like no one else has during that case, but everything that occurred in that case turned out to be true and helped result in where the policy is today.”

Shortly after catching word of the UFC executives comments, Jones shared the following post on Instagram where he posed the following question to his critics and fan base.

“With not one but two biological brothers being Super Bowl champions, could it be possible that maybe I’m just a God gifted artist with a solid work ethic!? 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Jon Jones will return to the Octagon in the headliner of UFC 247 on February 8 in Houston, where he will put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes.

‘Bones’ was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where he scored a split-decision victory over a very game Thiago Santos to retain his coveted light heavyweight title.

What do you think of Jon Jones response to USADA suggesting they changed their policies due to his case? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 30, 2019

