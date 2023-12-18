Henry Cejudo scolds Sean Strickland for pulling a “bitch move” at UFC 296: “If you can’t take it, then don’t give it”

Henry Cejudo is scolding Sean Strickland for pulling a ‘bitch move’ at UFC 296.

It was during UFC 296’s main card this past Saturday night, that saw Strickland and Du Plessis get into a scrap in the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters had to be separated, and Strickland was escorted out of the arena.

Taking to ‘X‘, Cejudo posted the following comment, along with a video concerning the encounter:

@SStricklandMMA your plan is backfiring on you. Don’t be that guy that can’t roll with the punches. You gave the opp ammo once you told your story on the @joerogan podcast. We’re a month away from #UFC297 and @dricusduplessis is already in your head! pic.twitter.com/JpHL2Uzo1s — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

In the video, ‘Triple C’ elaborated:

“There is one thing I’ll say about Sean Strickland and that does kind of piss me off a little bit about him is he likes to talk about other people. He like to talk about other peoples wives, but when somebody brings up something about his past and with his dad, all of a sudden he’s crying. Sean Strickland you just talked about him and his coach making out, him and his coach f*cking and now when they something about you, when you’re a kid, and all this other shit, and now you get pissed off and you’re the first one throwing blows.”

Continuing, Henry Cejudo said:

“You know what that is? That’s a bitch move. What I’m saying is, with Sean Strickland, if you cannot take it, then don’t give it. This is the perfect time for a guy like Ian Garry to get on the mic to make everything right and to pick on a guy like Sean Strickland. And how do you do that? You do that by talking shit, you bring up the past like he’s a little girl. You know Sean Strickland, my biggest takeaway here, if you could give it, you can take it. You don’t got to, you know go out and get into some little pity patty punches and especially if you lose. That shit’s gonna haunt you. So remember, you better be holding 5 aces, you better do it right. Because if not, man, you lose this next fight, you’re going to become the laughing stock.”

What do you think of ‘Tarzan’s’ shenanigans at UFC 296?

Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) is set to defend his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) at UFC 297, which takes place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that should Strickland lose this coming January, he will become a ‘laughing stock’?

