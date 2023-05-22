Dustin Poirier anticipates a war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291: “If this fight doesn’t get you excited, you’re not a fan”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is expecting another war with Justin Gaethje.

‘The Diamond’ is slated to face ‘The Highlight’ in the main event of UFC 291 in July. Furthermore, the two will battle for the promotion’s ceremonial ‘BMF’ championship. The title was last put on the line in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to claim the gold.

The lightweight showcase pay-per-view main event is actually a rematch. In April 2018, Poirier and Gaethje put on one of the best fights of the year. In the end, it was ‘The Diamond’ who claimed the victory by fourth-round stoppage. Five years after their initial bout, they’re set to have a rematch.

Dustin Poirier discussed the rematch against Justin Gaethje in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, the former UFC interim lightweight champion added that he’s expecting a similar fight against ‘The Highlight’.

Furthermore, Poirier added that if fans aren’t excited about his rematch with Gaethje, they must not be a fan of MMA. Given their incredible first outing, it’s really hard to argue against the idea.

Dustin Poirier discusses UFC 291 rematch against Justin Gaethje

“If this fight doesn’t get you excited, you’re not a fan of combat sports,” Dustin Poirier stated in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. “You know? Turn off YouTube right now, stop watching this show. This fight is what I’m going to pick the war hat up for, I know what I’m going into.”

He continued, “It’s a head-on collision and I’m not turning away. That’s what this fight is, and that’s what I want. That excites me dude, it gets me pumped up right now.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for UFC 291? Do you think Dustin Poirier will defeat Justin Gaethje in their rematch?